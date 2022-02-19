European Masters: Trump ready to bounce back

The doubters are out in full force and now is the time for Judd Trump to fight back.

While no top sports star should ever be immune from criticism, it is difficult not to feel a tinge of sympathy for Trump who throughout the Covid era has been snooker's dominant force - and now faces the weight of people trying to knock him down amid a drop in his form.

The 32-year-old spent a two-year stint as the unrivalled world number one between August 2019 and 2021 owing to a period of two seasons where he amassed a mammoth 10 ranking titles and set the standard for everyone else to hunt down on the table.

No matter what he won, critics seemed to pick fault. It was either the size of the event he had won people would question or sometimes it even got personal with his public perception often dividing opinion.

His immense talent has never been in doubt and of course with this comes growing expectation but perhaps more so than others Judd has had to withstand undue criticism; after all he is just a young man working hard to fulfil his potential on a snooker table.

You get the sense that maybe snooker fans have focussed on what Judd has not been doing instead of what he has been doing - and in the process being resoundingly guilty of not enjoying him as a player anywhere near as much as they should have.

A big focus has often been his perceived lack of success in the sport's three major events. By April this year, it'll be three years since he won one of the Triple Crown events and this has been a common stick in which he has been beaten with.

The recent form of Neil Robertson is another classic example of how Judd is given a rough ride in comparison to his peers. The Australian has chalked up three titles this season - two of which were ranking - and in doing has tied level with Judd on career ranking wins.

While Robertson is being acclaimed as the best things since sliced bread, Trump still seems not to have been given the credit he deserves for winning the same amount of titles despite being eight years the Thunder's junior.

Cue the comeback

There's no need to create a major sob story over Judd's popularity because despite his critics he does have a legion of loyal followers too.

Whether he should be respected more widely across the game is another debate, but it is also impossible not admit he is having a lean season in comparison to those that have recently passed.

All on the table was good as he won the Masters and World Championship in early 2019 and this became the catalyst for his red-hot, untouchable form which followed.

A dip in standard was perhaps inevitable after a period of such dominance and spectacular achievement - and so this season has proved.

Outside of his impressive triumph at the Champion of Champions, he has not yet won a ranking event and as a result sits 16th on the one-year ranking list. His ranking prize money for the season so far is £78,000 compared to £573,500 in the prior campaign.

There's plenty of time to turn that around of course but for now he has work to do to climb into the top eight on the one-year ranking list to qualify for the prestigious, long-format Cazoo Tour Championship event being held in Llandudno at the end of March.

Landing the £80,000 top prize at next week's European Masters would certainly do the trick and we're tipping him to do exactly that - with an outright price of 4/1 likely to give you a good run.

Judd is simply too good to not be winning titles - and might just feel he has a point to prove while the spotlight has been focussed on Robertson since the turn of the year.

Milton Keynes - the stage for next week's event - has been a happy hunting ground for the Ace in the Pack after all and up first in his bid to win this title for a third time in six years is Michael Judge.

You'd expect a routine start and you should look to back a whitewash win in this one at around 7/2 when the market is available.