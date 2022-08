The first knockout ranking event of the new season starts tomorrow in Furth, Germany. We've already had a Championship League, won by Luca Brecel for the second time in three years. More on that below. Judd Trump heads the field but there will be no Ronnie O'Sullivan, who withdrew with injury, or Neil Robertson.

Matches are best-of-nine until best-of-eleven semi-finals and a best-of-17 final. That extra frame, and session interval, compared to most non-major events, might in theory favour the formbook. That would be welcome, following a season of extraordinary shocks. However at this very early stage of the season, I wouldn't bank on it.

A good time to back outsiders

Whilst some may very well turn up in stellar form, we shouldn't expect the top players to be at their very best. Most try to build form and peak for the majors - the first of which is still three months away.

One angle to consider is how players fared in their first few starts in previous seasons. Last season the British Open was staged in August, producing a plethora of shocks. To his great credit, Mark Williams won, despite being nowhere near his best throughout the tournament.

Wilson has early season pedigree

His victim in that final was Gary Wilson, and he could again be just the ticket. Looking back through recent early seasons, that wasn't the first time he started well. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, he reached three last-16s including a pair of quarter-finals. So far, he's won five of seven matches in qualifiers and the Championship League.

Furthermore, this top section is wide-open. Defending champion Fan Zhengyi hasn't won a match since landing the biggest shock in snooker history at this corresponding event. Shaun Murphy comes off a terrible season, plagued with injury. Kyren Wilson is solid but becoming frustrating. Anthony McGill and Hossein Vafaei have decent claims.

So too Jimmy Robertson, who played very well at that British Open. He'd be my reserve pick in this section but Wilson is preferred due to an easier early path.

In-form Brecel holds obvious claims

Using the same logic regarding early season form, Luca Brecel is a confident pick from the second section. That second Championship League win demonstrated once again that this very naturally talented player finds his fluency quicker than most. His previous win in that event came directly after the Covid lockdown in 2018.

Looking further back, the Belgian produced what was then his best ever form in August and September of 2017, and reached a semi in August 2019. Brecel stepped up a couple of levels last term and warrants respect for every tournament, especially when presented with a relatively easy path until the last-eight.

At that stage, he is scheduled to meet Mark Selby, but I have my doubts. The Jester was poor by his standards last term and is hard to back until demonstrating real improvement. He could be vulnerable immediately against the talented Yuan Sijun and tougher challenges lie ahead from Stuart Bingham or Ali Carter.

Saengkham can stun Trump first up

Another fascinating last-128 match is Judd Trump v Noppon Saengkham. Judd was out of sorts for most of last season and is unappealing for the tournament at just 5.59/2 on the exchange, even without one of the hardest possible first round draws. As explained here, Saengkham is my up and coming player to follow this season. If he can pull off the upset, he would be favourite against anyone prior to the last-eight, where any one of six could emerge.

UK Champion Zhao Xintong already has a bye to the last-32 and cuts an ominous figure based on what he achieved when last in Germany for their Masters - winning the final 9-0, having dumped Trump out earlier. He started the season very impressively at the Championship League too. 10/1 is tempting about Zhao and Jak Jones also made the shortlist at 150/1.

Williams to build form from easy early draw

Considering last year's British Open win, the stage may be set for Mark Williams. He couldn't have asked for an easier path to the last-16, facing Sanderson Lam followed by either Dominic Dale or Jimmy White. Tougher challenges await in this quarter - perhaps Jack Lisowski and Yan Bingtao, but they are no certainties to progress.

Ricky Walden is another with some early season pedigree (he lost 4-3 to Williams in the quarters of that British Open) and 28/1 is very fair based on what he achieved last season. However I'll go for the Welshman, because I doubt anything like 10/1 will be available after a couple of rounds, and a spate of upsets elsewhere in the draw.

