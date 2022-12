The final event of 2023 begins on Monday morning, from the Brentwood Centre in Essex. As always, you can follow uninterrupted action from the main tables throughout on Betfair Live Video.

Year of upsets to continue?

In some respects, it has been a year like no other in memory. Four huge upsets, with tournaments won by outsiders who started the event well in excess of 100/1. Fan Zhengyi remains, for my money, the least predictable champion ever. Robert Milkins comes a close second, and neither Joe Perry or Gary Wilson were easy to find.

The latter beat an even bigger outsider in Joe O'Connor in the Scottish Open final. On a personal note, I can go the grave proud to have somehow picked Milkins and Wilson on these pages!

At the top end, snooker may never have been more wide-open. Nobody has dominated, with several of the game's leading lights taking it in turns to win. We saw potential superstars stake notable claims, from Luca Brecel's second Championship League to Zhao Xintong's astonishing 9-0 win in the German Masters final over fellow Chinese prodigy Yan Bingtao.

So, at the end of it, who's on top? The world rankings and obviously the history books say Ronnie O'Sullivan is still the man to beat. In the majors, that is surely true. But prior to landing his record-equalling seventh world title in May, I think most snooker pundits would have put Neil Robertson on top.

Both Robertsons recommended

That can't be said now, because the Aussie hasn't won this season and is languishing down at 24th in the one year ranking list. Nevertheless, he starts this defence of the English Open as favourite from the number one seeding.

Given the draw, I can't argue with that. The biggest threat prior to the semis would come from either Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins or Ricky Walden. All of whom face trickier paths to get there, and none of whom have been at their very best lately. Moreover, that one-year ranking provides a big incentive at a time of year when others could be forgiven if taking their eye off the ball.

Plus at the Scottish Open, it seemed Robbo was running into peak form and highly likely to win. He scored impressively in every round and was particularly superb in beating Mark Selby. In the semis, he hit three centuries and while he missed some bad balls, take nothing away from O'Connor's outstanding performance.

I'm not wild about odds of 5.95/1 to retain this title, but feel Robertson must make the staking plan. From this top quarter, let's add his English namesake at a generous 150/1.

Could Jimmy be the next to break through?

Jimmy Robertson made several of my staking plans in 2022, without return, but he's worth persevering with at these odds. The 36 year-old has improved vastly and become very consistent in the early rounds. Last season saw him make nine top-32s, including a couple of semis. This year, he's hit the former target four times without going further.

In both seasons, it has been superior, top-16 players who have thwarted Jimmy's progress. However give a man enough chances at that level and he'll take one eventually. 37 year-old Gary Wilson was precisely such an example and, in both cases, I won't be surprised if they start fulfilling their potential now. Perhaps players don't peak until their late-30s nowadays.

Keep Lisowski onside

The second quarter feels more competitive, especially the fourth mini-section or eighth. In the third, John Higgins and Jack Lisowski are the ones to beat. Given that Higgins hasn't been at his best, or as consistent as the previous year, I'm happy to back Jack.

Lisowski remains the most unfulfilled talent around, but we saw at both the UK and World Championships that he's getting there and defeat to Selby at the Scottish Open was forgiveable. I think he's worth backing repeatedly until that breakthrough happens.

Yupeng capable of a big run

Regarding that tougher mini-section, literally any one of ten could emerge. Selby has a brutal opener against Noppon Saengkham, with the winner facing O'Connor. Similarly Shaun Murphy has problems with Anthony Hamilton in the last-128 before another progressive type in Sam Craigie.

I'll throw a few pennies at Cao Yupeng here. He retains the potential to surpass the notable achievements from earlier in his career, before a lengthy ban, and may well be a better player now. Yupeng has enjoyed some good wins recently, only lost in a decider to Higgins in Scotland, and that form reads better than that of his first opponent - the promising Wu Yize.

Nice draw gives Trump chance to find form

For a couple of seasons, Robertson v Trump finals were becoming the norm. It could very well materialise here, because Judd has a peachy early draw. I'll be very surprised if he doesn't reach at least the last-16 here, and he will start favourite against anyone prior to the semis.

However that was the case in the last event, yet he laboured and ultimately lost to an opponent for the first time ever (Thepchaiya Un-Nooh). He was disconsolate after that defeat and his performances reinforced a long-held view, that Trump lacks the B-game of his peers at the very top of the game.

Alternatives in this mini-section again include Un-Nooh, plus another struggling star in Stuart Bingham. David Gilbert is another with the talent to win at this level, but hard to fancy on this season's efforts. Given all these doubts, let's swerve that mini-section and fulfil the column's criteria with two selections in the sixth eighth of the draw.

Draw could open up for Kyren

Apologies to regular readers for another bet on a man who has become costly to follow, but Kyren Wilson remains well capable of winning this sort of event, and fairly priced given how often he reaches the latter stages. I can see this bottom half of the draw opening up in his favour.

Luca Brecel is the main threat to reach the quarters, but I'll take another former Championship League winner instead at much bigger odds. Scott Donaldson is probably short of the highest class but a tremendous match player, as illustrated by five previous appearances in ranking semi-finals. In this era of upsets, this Scot is capable of landing one.

Ronnie pitched in tough section

The bottom section, particularly the final eighth, is probably the most competitive, including Ronnie, Mark Allen, Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong and Gary Wilson, plus numerous strong outsiders.

Despite slight doubts about what he has left in the tank after a fine first half of the season, Allen must be selected at 16/1. His draw isn't too bad by any means and such odds reflect the player he was prior to losing five stone. He's top of the one-year ranking list and, in the wake of landing his second major title, is a frontline contender for every event.

Bingtao's turn for a deep run?

O'Sullivan is respected as always but, with Robertson already in the staking plan, too expensive a selection for this column's purposes. If Hossein Vafaei hadn't drawn the highly capable Pang Junxu first up, he'd have been a selection, as I feel sure he will reach a final soon.

Yan Bingtao instead gets the final pick. He hasn't set this season alight, largely due to losing a series of final frame deciders, but hasn't deteriorated. Yan remains a fine match player, likely to go deep several times per season. Last year, he reached seven quarter-finals, three semis and one final, without winning. Another such run is probably overdue.

