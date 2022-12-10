</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a English Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter
Paul Krishnamurty
10 December 2022 Can he keep the run goi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/english-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/english-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-10T17:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-10T18:37:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/NeilRobertson at table 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Krishnamurty's regular snooker column has landed the last three winners on the bounce, including Gary Wilson at 150/1 last time. Can he keep the run going at next week's English Open? Read on... The final event of 2023 begins on Monday morning, from the Brentwood Centre in Essex. As always, you can follow uninterrupted action from the main tables throughout on Betfair Live Video. Year of upsets to continue? In some respects, it has been a year like no other in memory. Four huge upsets, with tournaments won by outsiders who started the event well in excess of 100/1. Fan Zhengyi remains, for my money, the least predictable champion ever. Robert Milkins comes a close second, and neither Joe Perry or Gary Wilson were easy to find. The latter beat an even bigger outsider in Joe O'Connor in the Scottish Open final. On a personal note, I can go the grave proud to have somehow picked Milkins and Wilson on these pages! At the top end, snooker may never have been more wide-open. Nobody has dominated, with several of the game's leading lights taking it in turns to win. We saw potential superstars stake notable claims, from Luca Brecel's second Championship League to Zhao Xintong's astonishing 9-0 win in the German Masters final over fellow Chinese prodigy Yan Bingtao. So, at the end of it, who's on top? The world rankings and obviously the history books say Ronnie O'Sullivan is still the man to beat. In the majors, that is surely true. But prior to landing his record-equalling seventh world title in May, I think most snooker pundits would have put Neil Robertson on top. Both Robertsons recommended That can't be said now, because the Aussie hasn't won this season and is languishing down at 24th in the one year ranking list. Nevertheless, he starts this defence of the English Open as favourite from the number one seeding. Given the draw, I can't argue with that. The biggest threat prior to the semis would come from either Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins or Ricky Walden. All of whom face trickier paths to get there, and none of whom have been at their very best lately. Moreover, that one-year ranking provides a big incentive at a time of year when others could be forgiven if taking their eye off the ball. Plus at the Scottish Open, it seemed Robbo was running into peak form and highly likely to win. He scored impressively in every round and was particularly superb in beating Mark Selby. In the semis, he hit three centuries and while he missed some bad balls, take nothing away from O'Connor's outstanding performance. I'm not wild about odds of [5.9] to retain this title, but feel Robertson must make the staking plan. From this top quarter, let's add his English namesake at a generous 150/1. Could Jimmy be the next to break through? Jimmy Robertson made several of my staking plans in 2022, without return, but he's worth persevering with at these odds. The 36 year-old has improved vastly and become very consistent in the early rounds. Last season saw him make nine top-32s, including a couple of semis. This year, he's hit the former target four times without going further. In both seasons, it has been superior, top-16 players who have thwarted Jimmy's progress. However give a man enough chances at that level and he'll take one eventually. 37 year-old Gary Wilson was precisely such an example and, in both cases, I won't be surprised if they start fulfilling their potential now. Perhaps players don't peak until their late-30s nowadays. Keep Lisowski onside The second quarter feels more competitive, especially the fourth mini-section or eighth. In the third, John Higgins and Jack Lisowski are the ones to beat. Given that Higgins hasn't been at his best, or as consistent as the previous year, I'm happy to back Jack. Lisowski remains the most unfulfilled talent around, but we saw at both the UK and World Championships that he's getting there and defeat to Selby at the Scottish Open was forgiveable. I think he's worth backing repeatedly until that breakthrough happens. Yupeng capable of a big run Regarding that tougher mini-section, literally any one of ten could emerge. Selby has a brutal opener against Noppon Saengkham, with the winner facing O'Connor. Similarly Shaun Murphy has problems with Anthony Hamilton in the last-128 before another progressive type in Sam Craigie. I'll throw a few pennies at Cao Yupeng here. He retains the potential to surpass the notable achievements from earlier in his career, before a lengthy ban, and may well be a better player now. Yupeng has enjoyed some good wins recently, only lost in a decider to Higgins in Scotland, and that form reads better than that of his first opponent - the promising Wu Yize. Nice draw gives Trump chance to find form For a couple of seasons, Robertson v Trump finals were becoming the norm. It could very well materialise here, because Judd has a peachy early draw. I'll be very surprised if he doesn't reach at least the last-16 here, and he will start favourite against anyone prior to the semis. However that was the case in the last event, yet he laboured and ultimately lost to an opponent for the first time ever (Thepchaiya Un-Nooh). He was disconsolate after that defeat and his performances reinforced a long-held view, that Trump lacks the B-game of his peers at the very top of the game. Alternatives in this mini-section again include Un-Nooh, plus another struggling star in Stuart Bingham. David Gilbert is another with the talent to win at this level, but hard to fancy on this season's efforts. Given all these doubts, let's swerve that mini-section and fulfil the column's criteria with two selections in the sixth eighth of the draw. Draw could open up for Kyren Apologies to regular readers for another bet on a man who has become costly to follow, but Kyren Wilson remains well capable of winning this sort of event, and fairly priced given how often he reaches the latter stages. I can see this bottom half of the draw opening up in his favour. Luca Brecel is the main threat to reach the quarters, but I'll take another former Championship League winner instead at much bigger odds. Scott Donaldson is probably short of the highest class but a tremendous match player, as illustrated by five previous appearances in ranking semi-finals. In this era of upsets, this Scot is capable of landing one. Ronnie pitched in tough section The bottom section, particularly the final eighth, is probably the most competitive, including Ronnie, Mark Allen, Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong and Gary Wilson, plus numerous strong outsiders. Despite slight doubts about what he has left in the tank after a fine first half of the season, Allen must be selected at 16/1. His draw isn't too bad by any means and such odds reflect the player he was prior to losing five stone. He's top of the one-year ranking list and, in the wake of landing his second major title, is a frontline contender for every event. Bingtao's turn for a deep run? O'Sullivan is respected as always but, with Robertson already in the staking plan, too expensive a selection for this column's purposes. If Hossein Vafaei hadn't drawn the highly capable Pang Junxu first up, he'd have been a selection, as I feel sure he will reach a final soon. Yan Bingtao instead gets the final pick. He hasn't set this season alight, largely due to losing a series of final frame deciders, but hasn't deteriorated. Yan remains a fine match player, likely to go deep several times per season. Last year, he reached seven quarter-finals, three semis and one final, without winning. Another such run is probably overdue. Neil Robertson is worthy favourite to defend his title Can he keep the run going at next week's English Open? Read on...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Scott Donaldson is probably short of the highest class but a tremendous match player, as illustrated by five previous appearances in ranking semi-finals." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/english-open/11552428?action=showOutrights">Back Scott Donaldson 0.25u each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="150/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">151.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">150/1</span></b> </a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>The final event of 2023 begins on Monday morning, from the Brentwood Centre in Essex. As always, you can follow uninterrupted action from the main tables throughout on <strong>Betfair Live Video</strong>.<h2>Year of upsets to continue?</h2><p></p><p>In some respects, it has been a year like no other in memory. Four huge upsets, with tournaments won by outsiders who started the event well in excess of 100/1. Fan Zhengyi remains, for my money, the <strong>least predictable champion ever</strong>. Robert Milkins comes a close second, and neither Joe Perry or Gary Wilson were easy to find.</p><p>The latter beat an even bigger outsider in <strong>Joe O'Connor</strong> in the Scottish Open final. On a personal note, I can go the grave proud to have somehow picked Milkins and Wilson on these pages!</p><p>At the top end, snooker may never have been more <strong>wide-open</strong>. Nobody has dominated, with several of the game's leading lights taking it in turns to win. We saw <strong>potential superstars</strong> stake notable claims, from Luca Brecel's second Championship League to Zhao Xintong's astonishing 9-0 win in the German Masters final over fellow Chinese prodigy Yan Bingtao.</p><p>So, at the end of it, who's on top? The world rankings and obviously the history books say <strong>Ronnie O'Sullivan is still the man to beat</strong>. In the majors, that is surely true. But prior to landing his record-equalling seventh world title in May, I think most snooker pundits would have put Neil Robertson on top.</p><h2>Both Robertsons recommended</h2><p></p><p>That can't be said now, because the Aussie hasn't won this season and is languishing down at 24th in the one year ranking list. Nevertheless, he starts this defence of the English Open as favourite from the number one seeding.</p><p>Given the draw, I can't argue with that. The biggest threat prior to the semis would come from either Mark Williams, <strong>Barry Hawkins</strong> or Ricky Walden. All of whom face trickier paths to get there, and none of whom have been at their very best lately. Moreover, that <strong>one-year ranking provides a big incentive</strong> at a time of year when others could be forgiven if taking their eye off the ball.</p><p>Plus at the Scottish Open, it seemed Robbo was running into peak form and highly likely to win. He <strong>scored impressively in every round</strong> and was particularly superb in beating Mark Selby. In the semis, he hit three centuries and while he missed some bad balls, take nothing away from O'Connor's outstanding performance.</p><p>I'm not wild about odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> to retain this title, but feel Robertson must make the staking plan. From this top quarter, let's add his English namesake at a generous 150/1.</p><h2>Could Jimmy be the next to break through?</h2><p></p><p>Jimmy Robertson made several of my staking plans in 2022, without return, but he's worth persevering with at these odds. The 36 year-old has improved vastly and become <strong>very consistent in the early roun</strong>ds. Last season saw him make nine top-32s, including a couple of semis. This year, he's hit the former target four times without going further.</p><p>In both seasons, it has been superior, top-16 players who have thwarted Jimmy's progress. However give a man enough chances at that level and he'll take one eventually. 37 year-old <strong>Gary Wilson was precisely such an example</strong> and, in both cases, I won't be surprised if they start fulfilling their potential now. Perhaps players don't peak until their late-30s nowadays.</p><h2>Keep Lisowski onside</h2><p></p><p>The second quarter feels more competitive, especially the fourth mini-section or eighth. In the third, John Higgins and Jack Lisowski are the ones to beat. Given that <strong>Higgins hasn't been at his best</strong>, or as consistent as the previous year, I'm happy to back Jack.</p><p>Lisowski remains the most unfulfilled talent around, but we saw at both the UK and World Championships that he's getting there and defeat to Selby at the Scottish Open was forgiveable. I think he's worth backing repeatedly until that breakthrough happens.</p><h2>Yupeng capable of a big run</h2><p></p><p>Regarding that tougher mini-section, literally <strong>any one of ten</strong> could emerge. <strong>Selby has a brutal opener</strong> against Noppon Saengkham, with the winner facing O'Connor. Similarly Shaun Murphy has problems with Anthony Hamilton in the last-128 before another progressive type in <strong>Sam Craigie</strong>.</p><p>I'll throw a few pennies at Cao Yupeng here. He retains the potential to surpass the <strong>notable achievements from earlier in his career</strong>, before a lengthy ban, and may well be a better player now. Yupeng has enjoyed some good wins recently, only lost in a decider to Higgins in Scotland, and that form reads better than that of his first opponent - the promising Wu Yize.</p><h2>Nice draw gives Trump chance to find form</h2><p></p><p>For a couple of seasons, <strong>Robertson v Trump finals</strong> were becoming the norm. It could very well materialise here, because Judd has a peachy early draw. I'll be very surprised if he doesn't reach at least the last-16 here, and he will start favourite against anyone prior to the semis.</p><p>However that was the case in the last event, yet he laboured and ultimately lost to an opponent for the first time ever (Thepchaiya Un-Nooh). He was disconsolate after that defeat and his performances reinforced a long-held view, that <strong>Trump lacks the B-game of his peers</strong> at the very top of the game.</p><p>Alternatives in this mini-section again include Un-Nooh, plus another struggling star in Stuart Bingham. David Gilbert is another with the talent to win at this level, but hard to fancy on this season's efforts. Given all these doubts, let's swerve that mini-section and fulfil the column's criteria with two selections in the sixth eighth of the draw.</p><h2>Draw could open up for Kyren</h2><p></p><p>Apologies to regular readers for another bet on a man who has become costly to follow, but <strong>Kyren Wilson</strong> remains well capable of winning this sort of event, and fairly priced given how often he reaches the latter stages. I can see this bottom half of the draw opening up in his favour.</p><p>Luca Brecel is the main threat to reach the quarters, but I'll take another <strong>former Championship League winner</strong> instead at much bigger odds. Scott Donaldson is probably short of the highest class but a tremendous match player, as illustrated by <strong>five previous appearances in ranking semi-finals</strong>. In this era of upsets, this Scot is capable of landing one.</p><h2>Ronnie pitched in tough section</h2><p></p><p>The bottom section, particularly the final eighth, is probably the most competitive, including Ronnie, Mark Allen, Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong and Gary Wilson, plus numerous strong outsiders.</p><p>Despite slight doubts about what he has left in the tank after a fine first half of the season, Allen must be selected at 16/1. His draw isn't too bad by any means and such odds reflect the player he was prior to losing five stone. He's top of the one-year ranking list and, in the wake of landing his second major title, is a <strong>frontline contender for every event</strong>.</p><h2>Bingtao's turn for a deep run?</h2><p></p><p>O'Sullivan is respected as always but, with Robertson already in the staking plan, too expensive a selection for this column's purposes. If <strong>Hossein Vafaei</strong> hadn't drawn the highly capable Pang Junxu first up, he'd have been a selection, as I feel sure he will reach a final soon.</p><p>Yan Bingtao instead gets the final pick. He hasn't set this season alight, largely due to losing a series of final frame deciders, but hasn't deteriorated. <strong>Yan remains a fine match player, likely to go deep several times per season</strong>. Last year, he reached seven quarter-finals, three semis and one final, without winning. Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty

Paul's Snooker Profit/Loss:

2022/23: +90 units
2021/22: +48 units
2020/21: -22 units
2019/20: +6 units
2018/19: +155 units
2017/18: +106 units </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.207374237">Back Neil Robertson 6u win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> </a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/english-open/11552428?action=showOutrights">Back Jimmy Robertson 0.25u each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="150/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">151.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">150/1</span></b> </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/english-open/11552428?action=showOutrights">Back Jack Lisowski 1.5u each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/english-open/11552428?action=showOutrights">Back Cao Yupeng 0.25u each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="150/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">151.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">150/1</span></b> </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.207374237">Back Kyren Wilson 2.5u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/english-open/11552428?action=showOutrights">Back Scott Donaldson 0.25u each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="150/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">151.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">150/1</span></b> </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.207374237">Back Mark Allen 3u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> </a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/english-open/11552428?action=showOutrights">Back Yan Bingtao 1u each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> </a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207374237" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Open: English Open (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 12 December, 10.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Neil Robertson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Neil Robertson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="5.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278787">5.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Neil Robertson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278787">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ronnie O'Sullivan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ronnie O'Sullivan" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2678270">8.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ronnie O'Sullivan" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="9.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2678270">9.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Judd Trump</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Judd Trump" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="7.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2279955">7.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Judd Trump" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2279955">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Selby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Selby" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2280127">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Selby" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="16.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2280127">16.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Allen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Allen" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2279947">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Allen" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2279947">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ding Junhui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ding Junhui" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2274759">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ding Junhui" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2274759">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyren Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyren Wilson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119461">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kyren Wilson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5119461">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Higgins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Higgins" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278785">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Higgins" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278785">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jack Lisowski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jack Lisowski" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119439">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jack Lisowski" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5119439">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zhao Xintong</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zhao Xintong" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6650648">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zhao Xintong" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6650648">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Williams</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Williams" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278795">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Williams" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278795">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Barry Hawkins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Barry Hawkins" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278801">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Barry Hawkins" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278801">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yan Bingtao</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yan Bingtao" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7359272">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yan Bingtao" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="7359272">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shaun Murphy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shaun Murphy" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278789">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shaun Murphy" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278789">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luca Brecel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luca Brecel" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5073722">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luca Brecel" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5073722">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricky Walden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricky Walden" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278806">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ricky Walden" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278806">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stuart Bingham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stuart Bingham" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278800">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stuart Bingham" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278800">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Gilbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Gilbert" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2293307">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Gilbert" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2293307">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ali Carter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ali Carter" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278802">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ali Carter" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278802">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Day" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278798">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Day" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278798">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anthony McGill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anthony McGill" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5139394">70</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hossein Vafaei</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hossein Vafaei" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5784429">80</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Wilson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5764157">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Wilson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5764157">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marco Fu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marco Fu" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278808">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marco Fu" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278808">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jamie Jones</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamie Jones" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3502366">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jamie Jones" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="3502366">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thepchaiya Un-Nooh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thepchaiya Un-Nooh" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6482585">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thepchaiya Un-Nooh" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6482585">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Milkins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Milkins" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278803">130</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joe O'Connor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joe O'Connor" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8551161">120</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jimmy Robertson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jimmy Robertson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2725261">140</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael White</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael White" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2725272">150</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Craigie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Craigie" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5647790">150</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cao Yupeng</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cao Yupeng" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3743946">140</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Donaldson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Donaldson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6535829">140</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Selt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Selt" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2725267">170</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Stevens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Stevens" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278788">170</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yuan Sijun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yuan Sijun" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7637424">170</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tian Pengfei</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tian Pengfei" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2584430">170</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pang Junxu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pang Junxu" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23473282">200</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fan Zhengyi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fan Zhengyi" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12674125">190</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Gould</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Gould" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2613031">190</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lu Ning</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lu Ning" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6185897">220</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Woollaston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Woollaston" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2293306">200</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zhang Anda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zhang Anda" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4894068">220</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noppon Saengkham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noppon Saengkham" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119364">190</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wu Yize</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wu Yize" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23473283">240</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Davis" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278869">240</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liam Highfield</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liam Highfield" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4392732">240</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Lines</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Lines" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6575023">290</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Elliot Slessor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Elliot Slessor" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6601072">290</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anthony Hamilton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anthony Hamilton" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278810">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jackson Page</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jackson Page" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12522685">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xu Si</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xu Si" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8789271">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chang Bingyu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chang Bingyu" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17916652">410</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis Heathcote</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis Heathcote" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6644134">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dominic Dale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dominic Dale" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278875">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark King</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark King" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278807">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stuart Carrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stuart Carrington" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5722692">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Joyce</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Joyce" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278868">490</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lei Peifan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lei Peifan" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24658814">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fraser Patrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fraser Patrick" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2725268">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ken Doherty</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ken Doherty" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278790">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Astley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Astley" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6575026">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ashley Hugill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ashley Hugill" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9545320">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Craig Steadman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Craig Steadman" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4271930">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Allan Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Allan Taylor" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5760287">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hammad Miah</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hammad Miah" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7303691">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Lines</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Lines" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2279945">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Muhammad Asif</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Muhammad Asif" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8789300">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Emery</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Emery" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20313219">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Leclercq</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Leclercq" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28218145">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chen Zifan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chen Zifan" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7359269">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andres Petrov</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andres Petrov" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8761396">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dechawat Poomjaeng</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dechawat Poomjaeng" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5722690">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mitchell Mann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mitchell Mann" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5764550">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rod Lawler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rod Lawler" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278817">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Thomerson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Thomerson" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7596867">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gerard Greene</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gerard Greene" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278864">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Pagett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Pagett" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3439625">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Asjad Iqbal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Asjad Iqbal" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10221050">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lewis Ullah</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lewis Ullah" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18772919">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Beresford</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Beresford" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39581316">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean O'Sullivan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean O'Sullivan" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6603339">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Reanne Evans</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Reanne Evans" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4392782">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Mertens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Mertens" data-market_id="1.207374237" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20312738">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fenglish-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html%23gobet-1.207374237">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fenglish-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html%23gobet-1.207374237">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.207374237" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Snooker","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/snooker\/market\/1.207374237","entry_title":"English Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.207374237">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=English%20Open%20Snooker%20Betting%3A%20Two%20players%20to%20back%20from%20each%20quarter&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fenglish-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fenglish-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fenglish-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fenglish-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon 