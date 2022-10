Although not a major championship, in the nine years since it returned to the schedule, the Champion of Champions has often felt like a tournament of that calibre. Of the nine champions, only Mark Allen wasn't a previous world champion. The 2022 version, however, is probably the weakest to date.

Seven of the world's top-nine ranked players made this 16-strong-field, but there are four obvious weak links in World Seniors Champion Lee Walker, World Womens' Champion Mink Nutcharut plus two shock winners from last year's main tour - European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi and the man who did this column an almighty favour at odds of 175/1 in the Gibraltar Open, Robert Milkins. I will be very surprised if any reach the last-eight, even though the last-16 is played over seven frames.

Bang-in-form Allen a no-brainer pick

The top quarter, or 'group' in this case as all the four players sort themselves out on the same day, is the most competitive. Joe Perry can't fairly be called a weak link compared to the aforementioned quartet, but he is very much the outsider against Judd Trump, Mark Allen and Luca Brecel.

For my money, Allen is a no-brainer selection at 12/1. He's just delivered in style at the Northern Ireland Open, after reaching the British Open final. He's taken down Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams in those events, and looks a completely different character shorn of five stone.

In this reformed mood, Allen is a frontline candidate for the majors. He has a better record than most against Trump and is in far superior form. Only reputation makes Judd so much shorter in the betting. He could well lose to the rising star Brecel over best-of-seven.

Vafaei well up to causing upsets

In Group 2, Selby should ease through against Walker, before playing either John Higgins or Hossein Vafaei. Selby is feared, and I suspect likely to win in the next few events as he tries to bounce back from a terrible season, but the value is Vafaei.

The Iranian made further progress last season and belongs in the big league. He beat Selby at the UK Championship last year 6-2 and thrives against the top players. Higgins was poor in Northern Ireland and beatable on that evidence.

Wilson chanced on past event form

Groups 3 and 4 present a headache. Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan must be strongly fancied to ease past Zhengyi and Milkins respectively, but backing both in the outright market is too costly. Moreover, having played so many classic matches in recent years - Ronnie's recent win in Hong Kong takes him 8-7 (and six frames) ahead over the last five years - they aren't easy to separate.

Ronnie gets the nod for two reasons. First, his record in the tournament, winning three times and reaching five out of nine finals. Second, I prefer to be against his quarter-final opponent - presumably Zhao Xintong - than Robertson's choice of Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day.

That first round match is hard to call too. Despite starting very much the outsider, Day leads Wilson 6-3 in their head-to-head but some of that is due to form very early in Kyren's career and the younger man won their only encounter in the last four years easily.

I will give Wilson the nod here, because he played so well to beat Robertson in last year's quarter-final here, and was extremely unlucky to lost 10-9 to O'Sullivan in the 2018 final. The fear always remains that he'll be outgunned in the latter stages by one of his superiors. However, as long-term readers will doubtless testify, I am loyal to the 'Warrior' and retain the belief that he will eventually get there and become a major champion.

Ronnie to school Xintong

Finally then, O'Sullivan gets the nod in Group 4. Milkins has lost all seven of their previous matches, trailing 42-5 in frames. Xintong took Ronnie to a decider in their only match six years ago and has obviously improved out of all recognition since.

However, I'm yet to be convinced the ultra-talented UK champion will consistently produce top-class snooker and, moreover, think O'Sullivan will look forward to playing and schooling him.

