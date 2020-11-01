Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group

Before getting to this event, is anyone else loving the new Championship League format? The latest renewal provided superb entertainment. Most groups seem to stay live until very late in the day, and the margin between qualification or elimination failure is tiny.

One of the season's strongest fields

Nevertheless, it remains a non-ranking affair and carrying nothing like the significance of this week's Champion of Champions. Though not a major, this field is always of the same stature. Matches of at least best of-11 from the quarters usually means the cream rises to the top.

Ronnie O'Sullivan almost owns this event. His first five attempts yielded three titles and two losing finals. He fell short of that standard but only by a 6-5 margin in the semi to the eventual winner last year.

Back Neil Robertson 8u @ 9/25.7

Neil Robertson's reward for that achievement - he went on to beat Judd Trump in the final - is a plum draw. Whereas everyone else gets a dangerous starter over best-of-seven, the Aussie faces World Seniors Champion Jimmy White. After that, I much prefer him to either John Higgins or Ding Junhui.

Plus he hasn't got to worry about either Judd or Ronnie until the final. I thought Robbo played the best snooker at the English Open and he's due a title. There's no disgrace in losing to Trump 10-9 in a final, because the world number one has become peerless in those crunch matches.

Back Kyren Wilson 3u each-way @ 12/1

The only player who might challenge Robbo for favouritism in a match prior to the final is Mark Selby, whom I'm happy to take on with last week's Championship League victor. I'm not even convinced Wilson's chance is inferior to the 'Jester' any more.

Wilson still looks on the up

Kyren's run to the world final doesn't seem to have really impacted his odds much. Perhaps the disappointing memory of his performance in the final lingers in the mind.

Don't let it. He's a winner, hell-bent on reaching the top and was extremely unfortunate to lose the 2018 final in the decider to Ronnie, going in-off when splitting the pack.

The outsiders in this group are Stephen Maguire, who has gone off the boil since winning the Tour Championship and Luca Brecel. I could see the Belgian giving Selby trouble first up.

Back David Gilbert 1u each-way @ 40/1

This is a tournament Trump is yet to win, although that is hardly a meaningful stat considering how he's improved over the last two years. He won for the column at the English Open but his form is still below the peak standard of last season. He's the man to beat but is beatable.

Gilbert boosted by last-minute qualification

Who in this section might do that? Stuart Bingham is no pushover to start. Shaun Murphy was disappointing in the last couple of events so I'll take an each-way chance on Gilbert.

He only got in at the last minute and that bit of luck might be just the spark for a career best. He's brought his A-game to majors so why not here?

Outsiders good value in bottom section

Back Michael Holt 0.25u each-way @ 150/1

Despite his tournament record, Ronnie makes no appeal whatsoever at 3/1, pitched in the same half of the draw as Trump. He's done nothing since the World Championship. Mark Allen is the obvious danger but he's hard to catch right and has piled on the pounds.

Backing their first round opponents each-way at 80/1 and 150/1 respectively could prove rewarding. One win over best-of-seven and they're two matches away from the final. In a dream scenario they both win, leaving just the semi to negotiate.

It may surprise to learn that Michael Holt only trails Ronnie 4-5 throughout their career, and 'The Hitman' won their last three encounters. He had some good wins in the early rounds of the last two events before running into Trump.

For the purposes of the column, he gets the nod over Scott Donaldson at 80/1 but I wouldn't deter anyone from that bet as well. I expect Scott to give Allen a tough match first up.



