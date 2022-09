On day one of the British Open snooker championship Ronnie O'Sullivan is the favourite in the outright tournament betting.

Rocket returns

The Rocket returns to action at the Milton Keynes event which begins today (Monday 26 September) and finishes on Sunday.

He's back after suffering an arm injury and Exchange bettors make the 46-year-old, who his seventh world title earlier this year, the 6.411/2 favourite.

O'Sullivan begins his campaign tonight against Alexander Ursenbacher.

Trump second favourite

Defending champion Mark Williams will also be in action at the third ranking event of the 2022/23 season which will be broadcast on ITV4 and Eurosport.

The Welshman is 16.5 to retain his title but bettors make Judd Trump 8.88/1, Mark Selby 13.012/1 and John Higgins 16.015/1 shorter prices.

Format could mean big names meet early

British Open matches will be best of seven frames up to and including the last 16.

The quarter-finals will be best of nine frames and the semi-finals best of 11.

Sunday's final will be best of 19.

After the second round, the draw is open so a top player could play another top player before the latter stages of the event.

That means we may see big names in the market knocked out early on.