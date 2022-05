What's the stage like?

It seems perverse for race organisers to describe this stage as "hilly" when it contains 4,500m of climbing: more than a lot of the "mountain" days that come later in the race.

On first glance, the description looks accurate enough: four categorised - but innocuous - climbs, with no standout monsters. But, as the riders reach the Apennines, it's the constant up-and-down that is so brutal.

At 198km long, expect chaos to reign on this stage. And expect time gaps, too, especially with the short hill that greets riders at the finish.

Who are the favourites?

No idea. At the time of writing the market is very cagey, and that's no surprise: it's hard to read this stage.

Mathieu van der Poel (16.0015/1) will probably be the top of many lists, but it's likely that the course will be too tough for his style of racing.

A better bet might be Lennard Kamna (20.0019/1), the winner of Stage 4, but then as he sits second in the General Classification after those heroics, it's unlikely he'll be given the kind of freedom necessary to join a successful breakaway.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

A valid - but speculative - case could be made for Magnus Cort Nielsen (20.0019/1), Vincenzo Nibali (30.0029/1) and breakaway stalwart Thomas de Gendt (60.0059/1). Of those, Nielsen - who picked up stages at last year's Vuelta a Espana that are like this - is the most interesting.

Another to keep an eye on at big odds is Mauro Schmid (30.0029/1). The youngster won over a similar course at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali earlier in the year and will likely be given the freedom to go for this.

There are no certainties on this stage, though, so stakes should be kept small.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

If I was a General Classification contender - and television audiences will be thankful I'm not - this stage would terrify me more than any other in the Giro. It's ripe for some daring fellow to make a long-range attack, and nigh-on impossible for the big teams to control the pace. Expect there to be some big winners and losers in the hunt for the Pink Jersey.