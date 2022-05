What's the stage like?

Back in Italy, this is the Giro's first mountain stage. It's 166km long, and ends with a 25km climb up Mount Etna, with an average gradient of 5.6%. There are some steeper ramps lower down the ascent, but otherwise it's a long, attritional slog, not especially suited to derring-do attacks.

Ordinarily, a summit finish like this would bring aggression from the General Classification contenders and, with it, bring a simplicity to the betting market.

Preceded by a transfer from Hungary and a rest day, however, with the stage coming so early in the three weeks, and a tendency in recent years for the big teams to allow breakaways to go on these mountain stages, this day is anything but simple to predict.

Who are the favourites?

With the market expecting a breakaway win, it's no surprise to see Lennard Kamna (15.0014/1) and Pello Bilbao (15.0014/1) prominent. Kamna has picked up several similar stages in recent years, including a breakaway win at the 2020 Tour de France, and he was in impressive form at the recent Tour of the Alps. Crucially for his chances, he already finds himself nearly two minutes down on the General Classification.

This gives Kamna an advantage over Bilbao. Whilst Bilbao's climbing and breakaway credentials are secure - his two stage wins at the 2019 Giro are testament to that - it's unlikely he'll be given as much rope by the General Classification teams, a competition for which he remains an unlikely but conceivable threat.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

There are likely around 30 riders for whom a realistic case for their victory can be made here, which tells us more than anything about how conservative our betting approach needs to be.

A slightly speculative punt, then, is for David de la Cruz (100.0099/1). The 33-year-old seemed to come back to something approaching his best form at the Tour of the Alps, nearly matching Thibaut Pinot on the closing stage. Already distant in the General Classification, and with his Astana team seemingly primed to target stage victories, this could be his day.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

The cliché goes that's it a stage where no one will win the General Classification, but some will lose it. That perhaps slightly over-sells its importance - little is irrecoverable with so much of the Giro ahead - but by day's end we will likely know which riders have come to the race short of top form.

