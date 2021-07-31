Women's Olympic Football Semi-Final Tips: Swedes will get chance for gold

Women's Olympic Football Semi-Finals

Monday 2 August

It's USA and Sweden that are expected to come through this semi-final and compete for gold next Saturday.

On the six occasions since the 1996 games that the Olympics have featured women's football, the USA have won gold four times. It's therefore no surprise that USA are favourites to win gold again at 2.111/10, despite having not always looking convincing at these games.

Sweden are the second favourites at 2.767/4, having taken silver at the 2016 Olympics, when they lost to Germany in the final. Australia are the third favourites at 11.010/1, with Canada at 11.521/2.

Canada can push USA

USA 1.695/7 v Canada 5.69/2; The Draw 3.8514/5

Kick off, 09:00

We pointed out that Canada looked underrated in the quarter-finals and the same thing could be said here.

Drawn in Group E, Canada beat Chile and came close to beating both Japan and Great Britain, only to concede late equalisers in both matches, which finished 1-1. They then went into their quarter-finals as big underdogs against Brazil, but held them to a 0-0 draw before winning 4-3 on penalties.

Canada are now unbeaten in eight games (W3 D5) and at the least should be tough to beat. USA have defeated them once this year in the SheBelieves Cup, but it took a 79th minute goal from Rosemary Lavelle to separate the sides and give the Americans a 1-0 win.

It's been an unconvincing tournament for USA, who were beaten 3-0 by Sweden in their first game, then beat New Zealand 6-1 in their only victory, drew 0-0 with Australia and 2-2 with Netherlands, before winning on penalties. The odds might suggest that USA are certainties to make the final, but their performances do not.

Under 2.5 goals has landed in three of Canada's four games and is available at 1.8810/11, in what should be a tight match. With both of the quarter-finals involving these teams going to penalties, the draw could land again at 3.8514/5.

Swedes should have too much for dangerous Australia

Australia 5.39/2 v Sweden 1.75/7; The Draw 4.1

Kick off, 12:00

It's Sweden that look the better value to win the gold than USA right now, as they prepare to meet Australia in the semi-finals.

Sweden are the only nation to have won all four of their games, which of course included a 3-0 win over USA. They beat the hosts Japan 3-1 in the quarter-finals and now would appear to have the most favourable draw in the semi-finals.

Australia have already been beaten 4-2 by Sweden during the group stage. The Australians were 2-1 up at one stage and definitely look capable of putting up a fight, but we have to assume that Sweden will have too much quality.

Sam Kerr scored twice in that defeat for Australia and hit another brace in the 4-3 quarter-final victory over Great Britain. Australia had a lot of success from delivering crosses into the box and both of Kerr's goals against Sweden came from headers.

With Australia posing such a goal threat, over 2.5 goals looks a very safe bet at 1.695/7, having landed in landed in three out of four games, for both teams. A Sweden win and both teams to score is 3.39/4.