Tokyo 2020 Tips: Three bets for Sunday

Novak Djokovic at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Novak Djokovic should be opposed in quick-fire format that doesn't play to his strengths

Novak Djokovic is the rightful favourite, writes Jack Houghton, but is worth opposing at short odds in a format that isn't ideal...

"Given how much pressure Osaka faces, and her documented struggles with her mental ill-health, I'd be concerned about backing her at such short odds..."

Medvedev can push Djokovic on hard courts

As a punter, it's easy to be over-influenced by the most recent events. Assessing the tennis at Tokyo 2020, we would be forgiven, then, for thinking that the results at Wimbledon give us a form book to follow here. As I wrote prior to the All-England Championships, though, there were significant doubts around the state of the men's grass game going into that tournament, and - Novak Djokovic aside - we shouldn't have expected the usual protagonists to be reaching the latter stages.

Those warnings proved prescient. Here, though, we're back to something more familiar, and something for which we have a reliable form book: hard courts.

Novak Djokovic is the rightful favourite, but his odds of 1.664/6 look on the short side. Part of his advantage in Grand Slams comes from his experience at sustaining his effort over two weeks, and from having superior endurance when pushed to five sets. The Olympics offers a different experience, and Djokovic will need to make sure he begins every match at full tempo.

A better bet is Daniil Medvedev at around 5.509/2. He's had his best results on hard courts and is in the kinder bottom half of the draw.

Naomi Osaka should be avoided at short odds

Naomi Osaka (3.90) can justifiably claim to be the best hard-court player in recent years when examining her Grand Slam record, which includes a win at the 2021 Australian Open in February. Marginally, though, she is not the best player on recent from, with Ashleigh Barty ahead on my Elo ratings. It's surprising, then, that Osaka heads the market, with Barty a more attractive-looking bet at around 6.806/1.

Those odds on Osaka are informed, no doubt, by her home advantage. Given how much pressure she faces, though, and her documented struggles with her mental ill-health, I'd be concerned about backing her at such short odds. Barty is the safer bet.

Dutch to dominate Women's Road Race

Anna van der Breggen (4.2016/5) is the dominant rider in all disciplines of women's cycling and is a solid bet to retain her Olympic title on a course that will suit.

The biggest issue for her may well be the strength of her team. The Netherlands arguably have the four best riders in the race: track and road legend Marianne Vos (10.009/1); two-time winner of the Giro Rosa, Annemiek van Vleuten (5.409/2); and Demi Vollering (24.0023/1), who won La Course this year. Quite how they will organise themselves, then, is unclear. Van der Breggen has the versatility to deal with those ambiguities, though.

Britain's best chance is Lizzie Deignan (16.0015/1), but she will need to work off other teams, only having Anna Shackley as a fellow Team GB competitor. It's unlikely Deignan will medal here.

*Odds correct at the time of writing

Jack Houghton's Tokyo 2020 P&L:

Staked (settled bets): 2.00
Returned: 0.00

P/L: -2.00

Recommended bets

1-point back Daniil Medvedev @ 5.509/2 in Men's Singles Tennis
1-point back Ashleigh Barty @ 6.806/1 in Women's Singles Tennis
1-point back Anna van der Breggen @ 4.2016/5 in Women's Cycling Road Race

Saturday 24 July, 3.00am

Naomi Osaka
Ashleigh Barty
Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek
Garbine Muguruza
Barbora Krejcikova
Karolina Pliskova
Maria Sakkari
Elena Rybakina
Petra Kvitova
Ons Jabeur
Paula Badosa
Belinda Bencic
Elina Svitolina
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Marketa Vondrousova
Wang Qiang
Mihaela Buzarnescu
Misaki Doi
Zheng Saisai
Alison Van Uytvanck
Jennifer Brady
Leylah Fernandez
Veronika Kudermetova
Elise Mertens
Rebecca Peterson
Jelena Ostapenko
Anastasija Sevastova
Viktorija Golubic
Yulia Putintseva
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ajla Tomljanovic
Nina Stojanovic
Fiona Ferro
Camila Giorgi
Donna Vekic
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Nadia Podoroska
Anna-Lena Friedsam
Carla Suarez Navarro
Caroline Garcia
Laura Siegemund
Alize Cornet
Magda Linette
Jasmine Paolini
Ivana Jorovic
Elena Vesnina
Veronica Cepede Royg
Yaroslava Shvedova
Saturday 24 July, 3.00am

Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alexander Zverev
Karen Khachanov
Andrey Rublev
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Aslan Karatsev
Hubert Hurkacz
Kei Nishikori
Pablo Carreno Busta
Ugo Humbert
Diego Schwartzman
Marin Cilic
Andy Murray
Gael Monfils
Philipp Kohlschreiber
Marcos Giron
Frances Tiafoe
Lorenzo Sonego
Fabio Fognini
Marton Fucsovics
Nikoloz Basilashvili
John Millman
Jan-Lennard Struff
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Kwon Soonwoo
Jeremy Chardy
Liam Broady
James Duckworth
Yoshihito Nishioka
Miomir Kecmanovic
Dominik Koepfer
Federico Coria
Norbert Gombos
Mikhail Kukushkin
Sumit Nagal
Tomas Machac
Daniel Elahi Galan
Ilya Ivashka
Egor Gerasimov
Joao Sousa
Juan Pablo Varillas
Mohamed Safwat
Lu Yen-Hsun
Facundo Bagnis
Francisco Cerundolo
Lukas Klein
Sunday 25 July, 5.00am

Juliette Labous (FRA)
Chloe Dygert (USA)
Lisa Brennauer (GER)
Stine Borgli (NOR)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (DEN)
Amanda Spratt (AUS)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (NED)
Katarzyna Niewidoma (POL)
Grace Brown (AUS)
Ruth Winder (USA)
Demi Vollering (NED)
Ane Santesteban (ESP)
Anna Shackley (GBR)
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
Coryn Rivera (USA)
Tiffany Cromwell (AUS)
Christine Majerus (LUX)
Emma Norssgaard (DEN)
Soraya Paladin (ITA)
Trixi Worrack (GER)
Marta Bastianelli (ITA)
Eugenia Bujak (SLO)
Liane Lippert (GER)
Anna Van Der Breggen (NED)
Emilia Fahlin (SWE)
Marianne Vos (NED)
Hannah Ludwig (GER)
Lotte Kopecky (BEL)
Katrine Aalreud (NOR)
Marta Cavalli (ITA)
Marlen Reusser (SUI)
Elizabeth Diegnan (GBR)
Arlenis Canadilla (CUB)
Leah Thomas (USA)
Olga Zabelinskaya (UZB)
Sarah Gigante (AUS)
Leah Kirchmann (CAN)
Mavi Garcia (ESP)
Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA)
