To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tokyo 2020 Tips: Thompson-Herah can claim 100m gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Elaine Thompson-Herah was impressive in her heat of the women's 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah is one of a dominant trio in women's 100m, writes Jack Houghton, which means Dina Asher-Smith will be nowhere

"Thompson-Herah looked imperious in her heat and is the value call..."

Ceh and others can challenge Stahl in Discus

Those who like lumping on short-priced favourites will no doubt have earmarked Sweden's Daniel Stahl (1.501/2) as a near certainty. After all, he's been the world's best thrower in each of the last five years, and has only been beaten three times in the last two seasons. He's also the reigning World Champion and qualified with ease for the final, throwing the qualifying mark on his first attempt.

He's not the certainty that those odds suggest, though. His World Championship win was tense and workmanlike, showing he's not immune to the nervousness of big competition, and there are plenty of others in the field who could push him, none more so than Kristjan Ceh (4.804/1), who is only 22 years old and yet has already thrown over 70m when achieving that mark in Finland in June.

There are also a host of other throwers capable of distances in the high 60s, meaning unless Stahl is on top form, he may lose this.

Thompson-Herah ready to become fastest woman on Earth

I was harsh on Dina Asher-Smith's hopes prior to this Olympics, and her odds of around 22.0021/1 (after an underwhelming performance in her heat) now more accurately reflect her chances of claiming gold in the women's 100m.

This event will be dominated by three sprinters: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2.206/5), Elaine Thompson-Herah (2.809/5), and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (8.007/1). And, given their performances in their respective heats, it's hard to see how one of the Jamaican duo who top the market will not win it.

Fraser-Pryce, remarkably, is only 34 years old, despite it feeling as if she's been around for ever. The nine-time world champion knows how to win major championships and showed she is in sparkling form when setting a personal best in Kingston in June.

The slight preference is for reigning Olympic champion Thompson-Herah, though, who has been slower to come to the boil this year, but got close to her personal best when beating her two main rivals here in early July. Thompson-Herah looked imperious in her heat and is the value call.

Mckeown faces more of a challenge than expected

All eyes will be on prohibitive favourite Kaylee McKeown (1.558/15) in the women's 200m backstroke as the swimming programme ends this weekend. She has already won the 100m backstroke title and is the world's fastest over both events. It's worth noting, though, that the 100m wasn't the breeze for McKeown that many had predicted, and that she qualified fifth-fastest for the final here. She's one to oppose as the fatigue of her programme begins to take its toll.

*Odds correct at the time of writing

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Jack Houghton’s Tokyo 2020 P&L:

Staked (settled bets): 43.98
Returned: 8.00

P/L: -35.98

Recommended bets

10-point lay Daniel Stahl @ 1.501/2 in the Men's Discus
4-point back Elaine Thompson-Herah @ 2.809/5 in Women's 100m
10-point lay Kaylee McKeown @ 1.558/15 in Women's 200m backstroke swimming

Women's Olympics 2020: Womens 200m Backstroke (Gold Medal Winner)

Show Hide

Saturday 31 July, 2.37am

Market rules

Back Lay
Kaylee Mckeown (AUS)
Rhyan White (USA)
Kylie Masse (CAN)
Phoebe Bacon (USA)
Liu Yaxin (CHN)
Taylor Ruck (CAN)
Peng Xuwei (CHN)
Emily Seebohm (AUS)
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Mens Olympics 2020: Mens Discus (Gold Medal Winner)

Show Hide

Saturday 31 July, 12.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Daniel Stahl (SWE)
Kristjan Ceh (SLO)
Andrius Gudzius (LTU)
Simon Pettersson (SWE)
Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT)
Mauricio Ortega (COL)
Daniel Jasinski (GER)
Clemens Prufer (GER)
Matthew Denny (AUS)
Sam Mattis (USA)
Ola Stunes Isene (NOR)
Chad Wright (JAM)
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Women's Olympics 2020: Womens 100m (Gold Medal Winner)

Show Hide

Saturday 31 July, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)
Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM)
Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)
Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)
Shericka Jackson (JAM)
Daryll Neita (GBR)
Blessing Okagbare (NGR)
Michelle-Lee Ahye (TTO)
Tatjana Pinto (GER)
Javianne Oliver (USA)
Jenna Prandini (USA)
Alexandra Burghardt (GER)
Ajla Del Ponte (SUI)
Teahna Daniels (USA)
Murielle Ahoure (CIV)
Gina Bass (GAM)
Tynia Gaither (BAH)
Mujinga Kambundji (SUI)
Asha Philip (GBR)
Ge Manqi (CHN)
Khamica Bingham (CAN)
Crystal Emmanuel (CAN)
Anna Bongiorni (ITA)
Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha (NGR)
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Olympics