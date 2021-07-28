To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tokyo 2020 Tips: Nishikori to surprise Djokovic on Thursday

Novak Djokovic at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Novak Djokovic (pictured) has to take on home-inspired Nishikori

The head-to-head record and ratings suggest Djokovic is a certainty to win his quarter final, writes Jack Houghton, but Nishikori could produce a home shock...

"Over three sets, in the heat and humidity that Djokovic has complained about, and with the meaning Nishikori will attach to performing well at his home Olympics, this could be an upset in the making..."

Stubblety-Cook looks vulnerable in 200m Breaststroke

It's little surprise to see Zac Stubblety-Cook (1.664/6) the favourite for the Men's 200m Breaststroke. After all, he looked comfortable winning his semi-final and possesses the second-fastest time ever.

Those odds look short, though. Stubblety-Cook is certainly capable, but the 22-year-old has yet to win any kind of major championship, and will likely need to match his personal best from the Australian trials to win gold here.

An issue for Stubblety-Cook is the depth of the opposition, several of whom could provide a minor upset. World-record holder Anton Chupkov (12.0011/1) has swum poorly so far, but could easily bounce back to his best form, and James Wilby (19.0018/1) swam the semi-final much better than his heat and could improve again. The biggest danger might be Arno Kamminga (5.204/1), though, who is the fastest of these swimmers over 100m.

In such an open race, Stubblety-Cook should be odds-against, and the value is to lay him.

Kei Nishikori can upset Djokovic

If Novak Djokovic (1.071/14) is to become the first player to claim a Golden Slam since Steffi Graf in 1988, then he'll need to dispatch home favourite Kei Nishikori (14.0013/1) in the quarter finals. On first inspection, that task looks relatively easy for Djokovic: he has a 16-2 record against Nishikori, and any ratings will demonstrate that Nishikori form has rapidly fallen away since his US Open final in 2014 saw him tackle the world's best for a few seasons.

Over three sets, though, in the heat and humidity that Djokovic has complained about, and with the meaning Nishikori will attach to performing well at his home Olympics, this could be an upset in the making.

Dominant Croatian pair can be sunk

Coming into this Olympics, the Croatian pair of Martin and Valent Sinkovic (1.251/4) were among the strongest favourites to take gold. And not without reason. They've twice won Olympic golds in different events, picked up a silver in 2012, and have a slew of other world championship and world cup successes to their name in various boats and combinations. This season they've remained unbeaten, picking up a fifth European championship on route.

They are the most likely winners, but doubts are creeping in. They were only the third fastest to qualify for the final, and the weather on the water in Japan has led to some calamitous rowing. At such short odds, I'd rather be a layer than a backer.

*Odds correct at the time of writing

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Jack Houghton’s Tokyo 2020 P&L

Staked (settled bets): 26.20
Returned: 4.00
P/L: -22.20

Recommended bets

8-point lay Zac Stubblety-Cook @ 1.664/6 in the Men's 200m Breaststroke Swimming
2-point back Kei Nishikori @ 14.0013/1 against Djokovic in Men's Singles Tennis
10-point lay Sinkovic & Sinkovic @ 1.251/4 in Men's Pairs Rowing

Men's Rowing: Men's Rowing (Mens Pair - Gold Medal Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 July, 1.18am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sinkovic/Sinkovic (CRO)
Mackovic/Vasic (SRB)
Langerfeld/McCabe (CAN)
Cozmiuc/Tudosa (ROU)
Canalejo/Garcia (ESP)
Sutton/Vystavel (DEN)
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Men's Olympics 2020: Mens 200m Breaststroke (Gold Medal Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 July, 2.44am

Market rules

Back Lay
Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)
Arno Kamminga (NED)
Matti Mattsson (FIN)
Nic Fink (USA)
Anton Chupkov (ROC)
Erik Persson (SWE)
Ryuya Mura (JPN)
James Wilby (GBR)
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Olympics 2020: N Djokovic v K Nishikori (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 July, 3.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Novak Djokovic
Kei Nishikori
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Olympics