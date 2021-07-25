To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tokyo 2020 Tips: Brownlee one of three bets for Monday

Matthieu van der Poel at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Multi-dimensional Matthieu van der Poel might be vulnerable to specialists

It's a day to oppose the favourites, writes Jack Houghton, where the once-dominate USA swim team might be vulnerable to in-fighting

"That win in Arzachena indicated that Brownlee has prepared with the heat and humidity of Tokyo in mind, and he is value to complete his set of medals with a gold here..."

Lay Team USA in Men's 4x100m Freestyle

There are few things so certain in life as Team USA picking up the Men's 4x100m Freestyle gold at each Olympics, but the 1.501/2 available on them here looks short.

They have qualified for the final, of course, and, as usual, with their "B" team (to save their stars - like Caeleb Dressel - from over-exerting themselves). But it's worth remembering that Team USA have not taken part in a competitive freestyle relay since the World Championships in 2019 and so are at a distinct disadvantage when compared to their European rivals, who had their area championships in Hungary in March to refine their racing instincts.

It was no surprise, then, to see Italy dominate their heat and qualify fastest, and Russia can be expected to improve in the final. Add to this the reported fractures within Team USA and they might be vulnerable.

Matthieu van der Poel vulnerable in Mountain Biking

Following Matthieu van der Poel's multi-discipline career can be overwhelming: how can he be so good in so many different spheres? He wins one-day Classics and stages of the Tour de France in style, dominates cyclo-cross world championships, and transitions to mountain bikes whenever he fancies, picking up world cup races at will. It's little surprise that he is the short favourite to win an Olympic title here, then, at around 1.9720/21.

He's worth opposing, though. Team GB's Tom Pidcock, although earlier in his career than rival van der Poel, has begun to look equally versatile, beating the best on the road in one-day races, and bettering van der Poel more than once on the mountain bike. Pidcock is likely available at around 3.002/1, but with other riders - like Germany's Mathias Flueckiger - more than capable of causing a shock here, laying van der Poel is the better bet.

Brownlee can win hot and humid race in Men's Triathlon

On the surface, the field in the Men's Triathlon looks open and deep. A valid case can be made for the favourite, Vincent Luis (5.609/2), who won the world title in 2019 and went on to be undefeated throughout the curtailed 2020 season. But likewise, cases can be made for Mario Mola (6.005/1), Jelle Geens (30.0029/1) and Marten Van Riel (30.0029/1). Many will also like Kristian Blummenfelt (8.007/1), who has arguably been the most impressive this season, recording wins in Lisbon and Yokohama. There's even an argument that Brownlee's teammate, Alex Yee (7.006/1), could win: he showed he is more than capable when taking his last race in Leeds.

A crucial thing happened at the end of May, though, when Jonathan Brownlee (8.007/1) won in the heat and humidity of Arzachena. Previously, those conditions have been Brownlee's undoing, and he would therefore be an athlete to ignore here, where the conditions will likely decide things. That win indicated that Brownlee has prepared with Tokyo in mind, though, and he is value to complete his set of medals with a gold here.

*Odds correct at the time of writing

Jack Houghton’s Tokyo 2020 P&L:

Staked (settled bets): 6.00
Returned: 2.00

P/L: -4.00

Recommended bets

2-point lay Team USA @ 1.501/2 in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay
2-point lay Matthieu van der Poel @ 1.9720/21 in Men's Cross-Country Mountain Biking
2-point back Jonathan Brownlee @ 8.007/1 in Men's Triathlon

Men's Olympics 2020: Mens 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay (Gold Medal Winner)

Sunday 25 July, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
USA
Russian Olympic Committee
Australia
Italy
Hungary
France
Brazil
Canada
Men's Triathlon: Men's Triathlon (Mens Event - Gold Medal Winner)

Sunday 25 July, 10.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vincent Luis (FRA)
Mario Mola (ESP)
Jonathan Brownlee (GBR)
Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR)
Alex Yee (GBR)
Marten Van Riel (BEL)
Fernando Alarza (ESP)
Henri Schoeman (RSA)
Tyler Mislawchuk (CAN)
Jelle Geens (BEL)
Hayden Wilde (NZL)
Richard Murray (RSA)
Gustav Iden (NOR)
Matthew Sharpe (CAN)
Mohamad Maso (SYR)
Marco Van Der Stel (NED)
Delian Stateff (ITA)
Jorik Van Egdom (NED)
Shachar Sagiv (ISR)
Joao Pereira (POR)
Felix Duchampt (ROU)
Mehdi Essadiq (MAR)
Stefan Zachaus (LUX)
Kenji Nener (JPN)
Gianluca Pozzatti (ITA)
Igor Polyanskiy (ROC)
Kevin McDowell (USA)
Makoto Odakura (JPN)
Irving Perez (MEX)
Dmitry Polyanskiy (ROC)
Javier Gomez (ESP)
Bence Bicsak (HUN)
Joao Silva (POR)
Manoel Messias (BRA)
Justus Nieschlag (GER)
Chrisanto Grajales (MEX)
Andrea Salvisberg (SUI)
Aaron Royle (AUS)
Lukas Hollaus (AUT)
Ran Sagiv (ISR)
Casper Stornes (NOR)
Russell White (IRL)
Jonas Schomburg (GER)
Oscar Coggins (HKG)
Rostislav Petrov (AZE)
Tamas Toth (HUN)
Jacob Birthwhistle (AUS)
Morgan Pearson (USA)
Dorian Coninx (FRA)
Leo Bergere (FRA)
Matthew Hauser (AUS)
Max Studer (SUI)
Diego Moya (CHI)
Alois Knabl (AUT)
Tayler Reid (NZL)
Men's Olympics 2020: Men's Olympics 2020 (Mens Cross-Country - Gold Medal Winner)

Monday 26 July, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Matthieu Van Der Poel (NED)
Alan Hatherly (RSA)
David Valero (ESP)
Nino Schurter (SUI)
Tom Pidcock (GBR)
Mathias Flueckiger (SUI)
Jordan Sarrou (FRA)
Henrique Avancini (BRA)
Ondrej Cink (CZE)
Milan Vader (NED)
Viktor Koretzky (FRA)
Luca Braidot (ITA)
Anton Cooper (NZL)
Martin Vidaurre (CHI)
Gerhard Kerschbaumer (ITA)
Nadir Colledani (ITA)
Vlad Dascalu (ROU)
Daniel Mcconnell (AUS)
Maximilian Brandl (GER)
Filippo Colombo (SUI)
Christopher Blevins (USA)
Jofre Cullell (ESP)
Jens Schuermans (BEL)
Manuel Fumic (GER)
Erik Haegstad (NOR)
Sebastian F Carstensen (DEN)
Peter Disera (CAN)
Anton Sintsov (ROC)
Gerardo Ulloa (MEX)
Kohei Yamamoto (JPN)
Andras Parti (HUN)
Dimitrios Antoniadis (GRE)
Alex Miller (NAM)
Shlomi Haimy (ISR)
Luis Cocuzzi (BRA)
Bartlomiej Wawak (POL)
Hao Ma (CHN)
Maximillian Foidl (AUT)
