Paris Olympics 2024 Betting Preview: Keely Hodgkinson will be Team GB's golden girl

Keely Hodgkinson- the best hope of a track medal

Josh Kerr can get in head of Ingebrigtsen

Adam Peaty will need to recover best form



Best Brit bets come in triathlon, rowing and modern pentathlon

With UK Sport - the accountants who decide how much money each sport gets to fund their quest for Olympic glory - targeting between 50 and 70 medals for Team GB, it's worth punters knowing where that glory is likely to come from.

Turn to modern pentathlon for niche interest

A few of those medals will come in sports we all become experts in once every four years (and then forget exist), like diving, canoeing, equestrianism and sailing.

Ex-retiree Tom Daley links up with his diving synchro partner again, Noah Williams, and will be targeting a medal, but the competition will be fierce, especially from China, who won seven of the eight available golds in Tokyo and are expected to scupper many GB hopes.

Oliver Townend could be GB's next equestrian star.

Canoeing is likely to be predictably febrile, with would-be favourites scuppered by unpredictable currents and moments of misfortune, but Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods both boast realistic hopes of golds.

The best chance of a niche gold, though, lies with Joe Choong in the modern pentathlon, who won the Olympic title in Tokyo and has picked up a couple of world titles since. Randomly, he will face competition from his brother, who represents Slovakia.

Recommended Bet Back Joe Choong to win gold SBK 9/2

Triathlon a banker sport

There was a time when triathlon was considered niche, but the Brownlee brothers changed all that, making it impossible to engage in clandestine heavy petting in a local pool without a wetsuit-cladded middle-age triathlete wannabee dobbing you into the lifeguards.

Alex Yee can go one better than in Tokyo and claim gold, and Beth Potter has a similarly strong chance.

Recommended Bet Back Alex Yee to win gold SBK 6/5

GB's triathlon banker bet might be in the mixed relay, though, where they will be able to capitalise on the strength-in-depth of the team

Gymnastics caution advised

Officially called artistic gymnastics, the events will unfortunately not include Picasso vaulting over Dali whilst trying to paint a portrait of Michelangelo. (Although were they to, it might explain why Picasso never managed to position facial features in anatomically logical places).

The GB women's team has been obliterated by injury, meaning Max Whitlock will again be the prime hope for gold on the pommel horse.

Rowing will require some patience

Expecting a continuation of the truism that British athletes excel in any sport where they can sit down, Tokyo 2020 was a shock to the rowers, who looked like also rans.

The sport has been through a transformative period in the interceding three years, but patience might be required when it comes to gold medals. The best hopes are the men's eight, who won at the world championships last year, and the women's four, who will need to improve to win gold, but who benefit from the experience of Helen Glover.

Recommended Bet Back GB to win gold in the women's four SBK 10/11

Delicious chance in boxing

After a bumper Tokyo 2020, where GB Boxing claimed six medals, the team are in the doldrums, having only qualified six boxers in this Olympic cycle.

A shining light, though, is the exuberant super-heavyweight Delicious Orie. He will need to beat some returning professional boxers to claim gold, but has the confidence to do so.

Cycling always a success

Team GB are likely to pick up a bunch of cycling medals, but with Katie Archibald out with horrific injuries, the golds will be fewer.

Best hopes are in the men's events, with Josh Tarling at decent odds to cause a minor surprise in the road time trial, and Tom Pidcock imperious in mountain biking, where he should retain his crown.

Swimming slim pickings

British swimming does not look set to enjoy the same kind of success it managed in Tokyo. The women's team looks weak, and is unlikely to return with any golds, and the once-unbeatable Adam Peaty will need to return to his absolute best to hold-off Qin Haiyang in the 100m breaststroke.

Best hope for pool gold is likely the men's 4x200m relay, where GB have the strength-in-depth to overturn the powerhouse nations.

Athletics promises a bumper haul

The blue riband Olympics sport might give Team GB plenty of success.

Matt Hudson-Smith can rightly go into the 400m targeting gold, and Molly Caudery might cause a small shock by winning the pole vault, an event where she has jumped higher than anyone else this season.

The headliners, though, are Keely Hodgkinson in the women's 800m and Josh Kerr in the men's 1,500m.

Hodgkinson has won every 800m in which she has competed this season, and recently ran a 1.54 at the London Diamond League. If there's a track banker, she's it.

Kerr will find things more difficult against a recently resurgent Jacob Ingebrigtsen, but Kerr - never an athlete to lack confidence - has demonstrated an ability to rattle Ingebrigtsen psychologically, and can claim gold here.

Recommended Bet Back Josh Kerr for 1500m at Olympics SBK 2/1

