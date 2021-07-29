Olympics Women's Football Tips: Back Great Britain to make semi-finals

Women's Olympic Football Quarter-Finals Friday 30 July

As we reach the knockout stages of this competition, USA are the favourites to win gold at 3.7511/4.

The USA are the World Cup holders from 2019, but only won one of their three games in Group G, losing to Sweden in their opening game 3-0. The Swedes won all three of their matches to top the group and are the second favourites to win gold at 4.67/2.

If Sweden beat the hosts Japan, they could meet Great Britain in the semi-finals. The British team are the third favourites to win gold at 5.59/2 and can be backed at 1.84/5 to win a medal.

Canada are underrated

Canada 3.9 v Brazil 2.0621/20; The Draw 3.412/5

Kick off, 09:00

Brazil are the rightful favourites here, but it would seem that Canada are being a little underrated. Canada came very close to beating Great Britain, before conceding a late deflected goal to make it 1-1.

The Canadians are now unbeaten in seven games (W3 D4), which includes a 0-0 draw back in June with Brazil, in a friendly held in Colombia. Bronze medalists in the last two games, Canada are 1.875/6 in the Double Chance market, while the draw also appeals at 3.412/5. Five of those seven unbeaten games saw less than three goals and under 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.674/6.

Brits should make semi-finals

Great Britain 1.824/5 v Australia 4.77/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Kick off, 10:00

By winning Group E, Great Britain ensured that they gave themselves an easier path to the semi-finals than their fellow qualifiers from the group, Canada and Japan.

Australia are no-pushovers, drawing with USA in their last group game and also drawing 0-0 with Sweden (who later beat them 4-2 during the group stage), in a pre-Olympics friendly. Yet overall, their form is not great, with Australia having only won one of their last eight games (D2 L5). It could be tight, so it's best to simply back Great Britain to win at 1.824/5.

Swedes will have too much quality for hosts

Sweden 1.75/7 v Japan 5.85/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Kick off, 11:00

As previously mentioned, Sweden won all three of their group games, which included a 3-0 win over the gold medal favourites USA. The fact that USA are still favoured to win gold over Sweden, is partly down to the fact that the Swedes have potentially the tougher route through the knockout stages, starting with this match against the hosts.

Japan made it through as a third-place qualifier, thanks to a late equaliser which earned them a 1-1 draw with Canada and another late goal, which gave them a 1-0 win over Chile. Sweden should have too much quality and are 1.75/7 to win.

Dutch guarantee goals

Netherlands 2.8615/8 v USA 2.245/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Kick off, 12:00

It's fair to say that the Netherlands are an attacking threat, having scored a frankly ridiculous 21 goals in their three group games, in which they also conceded eight times. If backing the favourites to win, you might as well take a chance on USA to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.814/5.

USA came into this tournament in fine defensive form, but conceded in two of their three group games. Over 3.5 goals landed easily in all three of the games played by the Dutch and is available at 2.47/5.