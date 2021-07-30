Olympics Men's Football Tips: Brazil will progress, Spain find scoring a problem

Olympics Men's Football Quarter-Finals

Saturday 31 July

According to the odds, Brazil and Spain are on a collision course to meet in the final of the men's football competition and compete for the gold medal.

Some of the favourites such as Argentina, France and Germany have already been eliminated during the group stage and with Brazil and Spain on separate sides of the draw, it's not surprise to see that these teams are strongly expected to reach the final. Brazil are the slight favourites at 2.89/5, with Spain not far behind at 2.8415/8.

Brazil and Spain have taken this competition more seriously than some of the other major footballing nations with their squad selections and are reaping the rewards. The hosts Japan are the third favourites to win gold at 7.613/2, with Mexico at 15.014/1.

Lack of goals a concern for Spain

Spain 1.4640/85 v Ivory Coast 7.613/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Kick off, 09:00

Spain won Group C, but not easily, having only amassed five points from three games (W1 D2). For all the talent in their squad they have not found goals easy to come by, finding the net only two times so far.

For that reason, they don't represent much value to win gold at this stage, as it would be no surprise if a team took them to the lottery of penalties at some point. Ivory Coast have already shown that they can cope as underdogs, having drawn with Brazil and Germany in Group D. Back under 2.5 goals in a tight game, at 1.981/1.

Japan can get the job done early

Japan 1.251/4 v New Zealand 16.015/1; The Draw 6.05/1

Kick off, 10:00

Japan were very impressive in Group A, against nations with greater reputations. Having started quietly with a 1-0 win over South Africa, Japan then beat Mexico 2-1, before thrashing France 4-0.

New Zealand are a little fortunate to have made their way through, having only won one of their games in Group B (D1 L1). Japan should win this easily enough. They were ahead at half-time in both of their last two games and can be backed at 1.84/5 to win half-time/full-time.

Egypt will keep it tight against favourites for gold

Brazil 1.374/11 v Egypt 8.88/1; The Draw 5.14/1

Kick off, 11:00

Egypt were surprise qualifiers from Group C and it was largely down to the quality of their defence. The held Spain to a 0-0 draw in their opening match and then kept another clean sheet against Australia in a 2-0 win, to finish in second place.

Brazil have the attacking talent to make it through, but Egypt may well keep the scoreline respectable. A Brazil win and under 2.5 goals is 3.814/5.

Both teams in scoring form

South Korea 3.185/40 v Mexico 2.35/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Kick off, 17:00

This is the most evenly priced match in the quarter-finals. Arguably the odds should be closer still, with South Korea looking a little underestimated. They lost their first game 1-0 to New Zealand, but performed very well in their next two, beating Romania 4-0 and then Honduras 6-0.

Mexico beat France and South Africa by wide margins, but lost 2-1 to Japan. With the Mexicans scoring in every game and South Korea scoring a total of ten in their last two outings, both teams to score should land at 1.768/11.