Olympics Football Tips: Hosts Japan will breach leaky France

Draw will suit both teams

Canada (W) 4.3100/30 v Great Britain (W) 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 27 July, 12:00

Great Britain are through to the knockout stages, but will be keen to ensure that they win the group, which would see them play a third placed team in the quarter-finals. Canada are second in Group E with four points and beat England back in April, in what was part of a six match unbeaten run (W3 D3). A draw would see both teams progress and looks the value at 3.412/5.

Germans will concede

Germany 2.1211/10 v Ivory Coast 3.9; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 28 July, 09:00

Ivory Coast managed to hold Brazil to a goalless draw in their last match, which puts them in second place in Group D, a point ahead of Germany. With only the top two going through from each group in the men's competition, Germany need a win to progress, but are vulnerable at the back. Both teams to score is 1.748/11.

Brazil to claim second win

Saudi Arabia 16.015/1 v Brazil 1.171/6; The Draw 6.25/1

Wednesday 28 July, 09:00

Brazil need to win to ensure that they finish top of Group D. Having kept a clean sheet in their last match against Ivory Coast, they are 2.111/10 to win to nil.

Goals will flow

Romania 2.1211/10 v New Zealand 3.613/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 28 July, 09:30

Group B is fascinatingly poised, with all four teams having won one match and lost one. With these two teams both currently outside the qualification places, they cannot afford to be cautious and over 2.5 goals is 2.111/10.

Honduras show fighting spirit

South Korea 1.68/13 v Honduras 5.69/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Wednesday 28 July, 09:30

This match features the top two in Group B. Honduras twice fought back from being behind in their thrilling 3-2 win over New Zealand and that spirit makes both teams to score look too big at 1.9420/21.

Cautiously back Australia

Australia 2.568/5 v Egypt 2.915/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 28 July, 12:00

After a 2-0 win over Argentina and a 1-0 defeat by Spain, the Australians find themselves second in Group C and a win in this match would see them progress. Egypt have yet to score, so backing Australia in the Draw No Bet market at 1.84/5 seems a safe investment.

Low scoring match ahead

Spain 1.910/11 v Argentina 4.216/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 28 July, 12:00

The Group C leaders Spain have yet to concede, but are not finding goals easy to come by themselves. Argentina have only scored one goal themselves and under 2.5 goals can be backed at 1.84/5.

France have to go for it

France 3.185/40 v Japan 2.245/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 28 July, 12:30

Japan have won both of their games and now a point will be enough for them to win Group A. A draw will probably not be enough for France, so they will to be adventurous, with their two matches having produced a total of twelve goals. Over 2.5 goals is 1.768/11.

South Africa can push Mexico

South Africa 9.08/1 v Mexico 1.42/5; The Draw 4.67/2

Wednesday 28 July, 12:30

Mexico upset the odds when they beat France in their first game, but then lost to the hosts Japan in their second match. Second in the group, they should claim another win against South Africa, who came close to pulling off their own shock result against France, before losing 4-3. A Mexico win and both teams to score is 3.02/1.