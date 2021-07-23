To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olympics Football Tips: Back another win for Brazil

Dani Alves.
Will Brazil win their second game at this Olympics on Sunday?

There are a host of football fixtures at the Olympics over the weekend and Dan Fitch is backing the Brazil men's team to enjoy another win, as he gives his tips.

"Brazil looked like a team that will retain their Olympic crown, with their 4-2 win over Germany in Group D."

Back Brazil to beat Ivory Coast and over 2.5 goals at 1.738/11

White can score again

Japan (W) 3.412/5 v Great Britain (W) 2.265/4; The Draw 3.39/4
Saturday 24 July, 11:30

Team GB got off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory against Chile and now have a tough match against the hosts. Ellen White scored both goals and has found the net three times for England in her last two matches against Japan. White is 3.02/1 to get on the scoresheet again.

Goals should flow

Netherlands (W) 2.26/5 v Brazil (W) 3.185/40; The Draw 3.711/4
Saturday 24 July, 12:00

Both the Netherlands and Brazil enjoyed big wins in their openers, with the Dutch beating Zambia 10-3 and Brazil thrashing China 5-0. Over 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.664/6.

Egypt keep it tight

Egypt 5.49/2 v Argentina 1.784/5; The Draw 3.613/5
Sunday 25 July, 08:30

Egypt held the pre-tournament favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw, before another surprise result in Group C, when Australia beat Argentina 2-0. With neither team having scored yet, under 2.5 goals is priced at 1.784/5.

French can get first win

France 1.192/11 v South Africa; 18.017/1 The Draw 6.411/2
Sunday 25 July, 09:00

France were humiliated against Mexico with a 4-1 defeat, that could have been worse. Their defence doesn't look near good enough to stand a chance of winning a medal, but they should claim a win against a South African side lacking a cutting edge. France are 1.834/5 to win to nil.

Value for New Zealand

New Zealand 3.211/5 v Honduras 2.526/4; The Draw 3.185/40
Sunday 25 July, 09:00

New Zealand are a big price considering that they beat South Korea in their first game. Honduras lost 1-0 to Romania and you can back New Zealand in the Draw No Bet market at 2.1411/10.

Entertaining win for Brazil

Brazil 1.271/4 v Ivory Coast 13.012/1; The Draw 5.85/1
Sunday 25 July, 09:30

Brazil looked like a team that will retain their Olympic crown, with their 4-2 win over Germany in Group D. Another win against Ivory Coast will put them through to the knockout stages and allow them to rotate for their final match. Back a Brazil win and over 2.5 goals at 1.738/11.

Spain have to quality to claim win

Australia 12.011/1 v Spain 1.292/7; The Draw 5.59/2
Sunday 25 July, 11:30

Spain dominated their match with Egypt, but could not find a goal and faded as the game went on. With the strength of their squad, we have to back them to claim their first victory and you can back them to win to nil at 1.9520/21.

Mexico will beat hosts

Japan 3.02/1 v Mexico 2.447/5; The Draw 3.39/4
Sunday 25 July, 12:00

Japan may be the hosts, but Mexico look a little underrated here, following their 4-1 demolition of France. You can cautiously back the Mexicans to win in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.768/11.

Romania big after opening win

Romania 3.9 v South Korea 2.111/10; The Draw 3.211/5
Sunday 25 July, 12:00

Romania look really big here. They defeated Honduras 1-0 in Group B and were solid in their pre-tournament friendlies, beating Australia 1-0 and only losing 1-0 to Mexico. This is another match to take advantage of the Draw No Bet market, with Romania available at 2.77/4.

Germans will concede again

Saudi Arabia 9.28/1 v Germany 1.364/11; The Draw 4.94/1
Sunday 25 July, 12:30

Germany need to bounce back with a win following their defeat to Brazil and should get one against Saudi Arabia. With Germany looking leaky in defence and the Saudis scoring against Ivory Coast, a Germany win and both teams to score could land at 3.39/4.

Recommended bets

Back White to score for Great Britain against Japan at 3.02/1
Back over 2.5 goals between Netherlands and Brazil at 1.664/6
Back under 2.5 goals between Egypt and Argentina at 1.784/5
Back France to beat South Africa to nil at 1.834/5
Back New Zealand draw no bet against Honduras at 2.1411/10
Back Brazil to beat Ivory Coast and over 2.5 goals at 1.738/11
Back Spain to beat Australia to nil at 1.9520/21
Back Mexico draw no bet against Japan at 1.768/11
Back Romania draw no bet against South Korea at 2.77/4
Back Germany to beat Saudi Arabia and both teams to score at 3.39/4

