Who will win the F1 Drivers' Championship? Verstappen pulls away with US victory

Max Verstappen is 1.511/2 to win the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship after he held off Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix.

The win meant Verstappen extended his championship lead to 12 points with five races to go. Hamilton is out to 2.8415/8 in the betting.

One of the highlights of a great season

It was a thrilling race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with Hamilton finishing just 1.3 seconds behind Verstappen. Sergio Perez was third over the line.

It was Verstappen's first win since the Dutch GP at the beginning of September.

The US GP was one of the most hotly-contest races of what's been a classic F1 season. It is by no means over and next the drivers head to Mexico in just under a fortnight.

Hamilton won there in 2019 before the 2020 edition was cancelled.

The British driver is chasing an eighth Drivers' Championship title that would seem him pull clear of Michael Schumacher with whom Hamilton is currently tied in the all-time championship winner standings.

Hamilton has five races to overtake Verstappen again but the reality is that, if he doesn't win in Mexico, he will face a very difficult task in the remaining four Grand Prix.

The season concludes at the Abu Dhabi GP on 12 December.