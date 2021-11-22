Who will win the F1 Drivers' Championship? Hamilton favourite after Qatar win

Lewis Hamilton is the favourite to win the Drivers' Championship with two Grand Prix remaining after he won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton is just eight points behind champions leader Max Verstappen after dominating securing back-to-back victories for the first time since early May, following his win in Brazil the week before.

He is 1.72 8/11 in the Championship betting with Verstappen out to 2.34 11/8 as pressure mounts on the young Dutch driver.

With two races left - in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi - there is everything to play for between Hamilton and Verstappen in one of the most thrilling championship battles of all time.

Hamilton is bidding to win his eighth title, which would pull him clear of Michael Schumacher in the record books, while Verstappen is trying to win his first.

The Brit was in bullish mood after Qatar as he hopes momentum and experience can pull him clear of Verstappen.

A great win for our first time in Qatar. #TEAMLH you keep us going, we keep pushing and we feel your energy more than ever. It's been one hell of a year but I love this battle. Getting right back to work, focused and ready for the final two races. We win & we lose together. pic.twitter.com/sGHFwBcV8c ? Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 21, 2021

Verstappen performed well on Sunday, however, to finish second and could win the Drivers' Championship in Saudi Arabia if he finishes the race with a 26-point advantage over Hamilton.

To do that, he would need to outscore Hamilton by 18 points. Hamilton can prevent this happening by finish fifth or higher.

In Constructors' Championship betting, meanwhile, Hamilton's Mercedes' team are 1.4640/85 while Verstappen's Red Bull are 2.1411/10.

The drivers have a two-week break now before the Saudi GP on 5 December.