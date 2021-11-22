To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Who will win the F1 Drivers' Championship? Hamilton favourite after Qatar win

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton is the favourite with two races to go

Lewis Hamilton is the new favourite in the Formula One Drivers' Championship after he beat Max Verstappen to win the Qatar Grand Prix. Max Liu has the latest...

He is 1.728/11 in the Championship betting with Verstappen out to 2.3411/8 as pressure mounts on the young Dutch driver.

Lewis Hamilton is the favourite to win the Drivers' Championship with two Grand Prix remaining after he won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton is just eight points behind champions leader Max Verstappen after dominating securing back-to-back victories for the first time since early May, following his win in Brazil the week before.

He is 1.728/11 in the Championship betting with Verstappen out to 2.3411/8 as pressure mounts on the young Dutch driver.

With two races left - in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi - there is everything to play for between Hamilton and Verstappen in one of the most thrilling championship battles of all time.

Hamilton is bidding to win his eighth title, which would pull him clear of Michael Schumacher in the record books, while Verstappen is trying to win his first.

The Brit was in bullish mood after Qatar as he hopes momentum and experience can pull him clear of Verstappen.

Verstappen performed well on Sunday, however, to finish second and could win the Drivers' Championship in Saudi Arabia if he finishes the race with a 26-point advantage over Hamilton.

To do that, he would need to outscore Hamilton by 18 points. Hamilton can prevent this happening by finish fifth or higher.

In Constructors' Championship betting, meanwhile, Hamilton's Mercedes' team are 1.4640/85 while Verstappen's Red Bull are 2.1411/10.

The drivers have a two-week break now before the Saudi GP on 5 December.

