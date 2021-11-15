Who will win the F1 Drivers' Championship? Hamilton backed after Brazilian GP win

Lewis Hamilton was backed to win the Formula One Drivers' Championship on the Betfair Exchange after he pulled off a sensational victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton's 101st Grand Prix victory keeps alive his hopes of winning a record eighth title when it had looked like championship leader Max Verstappen, who finished second in Brazil, was pulling clear in the standings.

Hamilton's team-mate Valterri Bottas finished third.

If Hamilton, who started 10th on the grid, does overhaul Verstappen then this will go down as a pivotal moment in the season. Either way, it was one of the Brit's greatest drives.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 14 points in the standings

Former-champion Damon Hill described Hamilton's victory in Sao Paulo as "one of the best drives I've ever seen in Formula 1 - by anyone. Utterly awesome".

With three races left - in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi - there is everything to play for between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Hamilton's Mercedes are in to 1.594/7 to win the Constructors' Championship with Verstappen's Red Bull 2.526/4.

Hamilton was in bullish mood after the race.

YOU CAN DO ANYTHING YOU PUT YOUR MIND TO! This weekend is proof. We fought this battle on the track and I couldn't be more proud of @mercedesamgf1 and my incredible teammate @valtteribottas who I couldn't do this without. EU AMO BRASIL We keep fighting, keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/CBD7QbIt1J ? Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 14, 2021

There's no let up in the championship as the teams head for the first ever Qatar Grand Prix which will take place this Sunday.

Hamilton, who won Sports Personality of the Year for the second time in 2020, is 2.526/4 to finish in the top three again this year.