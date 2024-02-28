F1 Drivers' Championship 2024: Verstappen 1/10 favourite to win again

Verstappen odds-on to win 4th title

Max Verstappen will win a fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship in 2024, according to the Betfair Sportsbook where his nearest rivals are Charles Leclerc 14/115.00 and Lewis Hamilton 16/117.00.

The Dutchman is 1/101.10 and at those odds you would be forgiven for thinking he was unbeatable. But can anyone stop him?

Leclerc and Hamilton out to stop Verstappen

There will be a record 24 races in F1 in 2024, the most ever in a single season, and Verstappen's opponents will be hoping that gives them more opportunities to beat him.

Charles Leclerc is the next shortest price on the Sportsbook and the Frenchman will be confident of improving on last season's fifth-place finish in the championship.

He has signed a new contract with Ferrari and will be looking to repcature the form that saw him finish second to Verstappen in 2022.

Verstappen odds-on to win Bahrain Grand Prix

A good start would boost Leclerc's confidence and he is the second favourite to win in Bahrain this weekend at 9/110.00.

He enjoyed victory there two years ago but the race odds indciate that winning in 2024 will be a tall order for the French driver.

Verstappen is 1/41.25 to win for the second consecutive year.

Can Hamilton win a Grand Prix in 2024?

British fans will be most interested in Lewis Hamilton who made headlines in the build-up to the new season.

The seven-time World Champion announced that this will be his last year with Mercedes and he will be joining Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton's switch to the Italian team is one of the biggest driver transfers in Formula 1 history.

He is still the most successful driver ever but has not won a race since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021. That is down to Mercedes' failure to equip him with a car that was capable of beating Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton ended the 2023 campaign third in the standings but the 341 point margin between him and Verstappen was never going to satisfy a man who has enjoyed an illustrious career.

At 39, Hamilton believes he can get back to the top spot on the podium. He is 3/101.30 to win a race in his final season with Mercedes so, while he is unlikely to seal a record-breaking eighth championship, the odds indicate that he should be able to end his drought.

1/91.11 - Max Verstappen

14/115.00 - Charles Leclerc

16/117.00 - Lewis Hamilton

25/126.00 - Carlos Sainz

30/131.00 - Sergio Perez, George Russell

35/136.00 - Lando Norris

40/141.00 - Fernando Alonso