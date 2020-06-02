Formula One Latest: Season to resume with Austrian GP on 5 July

The Formula One season will resume with a Grand Prix behind closed doors at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 5 July, it was confirmed today. There will be a further GP at the same track the following week before the Championship moves to Hungary for a race on 19 July.

After 10 race cancellations due to the pandemic the sport has devised a plan for eight meetings in Europe between July and September, all behind closed doors.

Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing what would be a record-equalling seventh world title, is [1.75] to win the Drivers' Championship.

British races dependent on quarantine exemption

The British GP will be one of two races at Silverstone on 2 and 9 August. They will only take place, however, if F1 is granted an exemption from the government's 14-day quarantine rule on entry to the UK.

F1 is confident it will get the exemption but, if it doesn't, the race will probably move to Hockenheim in Germany.

The schedule is tight, with the Spanish GP on 16 August following the British doubleheader. In the past, F1 has been reluctant to hold racing in three consecutive weeks because the only time they did it, in 2018, teams complained that it was too tiring.

F1 planning autumn races outside Europe

The Belgian GP will go ahead as originally planned at Spa on 30 August with the Italian GP rounding off the current schedule one week later.

After that, F1 plans to hold races outside of Europe, although it is yet to publish details. This morning it said: "We will be finalising the details of the wider calendar and hope to publish that in the coming weeks with an expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before we complete our season in December."