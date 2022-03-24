Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Ferrari to build on perfect start in Jeddah

As far as ideal starts to a season go, things couldn't have gone much better for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured a 1-2 finish in Bahrain, as the team celebrated their first victory since 2019.

They'll be delighted with the pace they set all weekend as their focus on development for the new regulations this season looks to have put them firmly in the hunt, with Leclerc now backed at 2.89/5 to win the Drivers Championship while Ferrari are available at 2.111/10 for the Constructors Championship, with both odds shortening significantly after Sunday.

Leclerc, Ferrari to profit from early advantages

While there was an epic battle between Leclerc and Max Verstappen midway through the season opener as the lead switched between the pair six times in just three laps, Red Bull's race ended in late heartbreak and zero points as neither Verstappen nor Sergio Perez saw the chequered flag.

Those reliability issues will leave question marks hanging over them this weekend, as with a quick turnaround between races, the team will need to identify - and importantly fix - the issues that caused their DNFs and ensure it doesn't impact performance. What they did show for 53 laps though is that they have the pace to rival Ferrari, and they could fancy themselves in Jeddah based on track characteristics with Verstappen itching to put things right and get the better of Leclerc in Round 2.

As for Mercedes, while they were thrilled with their third and fourth place finishes, they'll be fully aware that they have a big gap to bridge. Lewis Hamilton was around half a minute behind Leclerc, with George Russell even further adrift, before the late safety car was deployed and bunched the pack together. That preceded both Red Bull cars ahead of them retiring, and while the team will be confident that they'll get it right over time, this one might come too soon to reduce such a significant deficit.

That is why Ferrari go into this weekend in Jeddah as the team to beat. Leclerc is a 2.3811/8 favourite to be the Race Winner on Sunday, and the Monegasque driver is the smart option as both he and Sainz look to cash in while their rivals play catch up at the front of the grid.

Ferrari-powered units and Hamilton to put points on the board

F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Sunday March 27, 18:00

Sky Sports F1

Beyond the frontrunners, it was also notable that there were strong performances from the Ferrari-powered Haas and Alfa Romeo teams, with Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Further, Zhou Guanyu bagged a point on his F1 debut with Mick Schumacher just behind him.

Aston Martin and McLaren look to be struggling early on, Williams seem off the pace and Pierre Gasly was the only other DNF in Bahrain, so there's certainly value in either Schumacher 2.35/4 or Guanyu 2.56/4 sneaking into the points this weekend.

One pre-qualifying special that stands out is Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen and Perez to all finish in the top six and Hamilton to finish in the points, which is available at 3.55/2.

That is essentially where we were heading on Sunday before disaster struck for Red Bull, and provided they've fixed the problem with their cars, they will fancy themselves to be the pacesetters along with Ferrari again, while Hamilton's elite driving ability allows him to follow that pack and comfortably get himself among the points.

It was a thrilling start to the season in Bahrain, now we wait to see if Ferrari really are back as Sainz emphatically announced post-race, and whether Red Bull and Mercedes take a crucial step towards closing the gap on the Scuderia.