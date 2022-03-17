Formula 1 2022 Betting: Verstappen slight favourite as Hamilton bids to regain title

Lewis Hamilton is 3.02/1 to win the Drivers' Championship in 2022 ahead of this weekend's season curtain raiser at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The seventime champion would love to making a winning start in Bahrain where he has triumphed five times, including last year.

But Max Verstappen, who controversially beat Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers' Championship, is 2.942/1 to make a winning start to the season.

Hamilton is 4.57/2, perhaps due in part to his claim last week that his Mercedes is off the pace.

Betting points to another thrilling Championship

Verstappen 2.915/8 is the marginal favourite to retain his title.

After Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell both come next in the betting at 9.617/2.

Last season's Drivers' Championship was one of the most fiercely fought for many years and the rivalry between the seventime champion and the young pretender tipped over into personal animosity.

If the outright market on Betfair is correct then in 2022 we could see the championship go to the wire again.

Hamilton may be playing down his chances of winning in Bahrain but across the season he is up for the fight after last year's disappointment.

He is trying to use the experience as motivation to become the first driver to win eight Championships, surpassing the record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.

With a first title under his belt, Verstappen will have grown in confidence and, with a Red Bull car that looked the best in testing, he will be just as determined as last season.

But the way Hamilton got himself back into contention for the Championship, winning three races in a row after Verstappen appeared to have it sewn up, showed that the Brit's driving is as sharp as ever.

He needs Mercedes to give him a car that's equal to his ability. If they can do then he will be in with a strong chance of wresting the top prize back from Verstappen.

We'll have the latest F1 betting news on Betting.Betfair across the 2022 season.