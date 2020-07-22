To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

F1 Drivers' Championship: Bettors put Hamilton in pole for record-equalling title

World champion Lewis Hamilton
Will Hamilton seal his seventh title?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Bettors are in little doubt that it is the British Driver who will finish at the top of the standings come the end of this shortened season, reports Max Liu...

"The drivers and their teams get this weekend off and then it's the big one - for UK fans at least - as the Championship head to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on 2 August... "

Lewis Hamilton is the clear favourite to win the Drivers' Championship on the Exchange after winning two of the three Grand Prix's since the season was resumed at the start of this month.

Hamilton, who is trying to win a seventh Drivers' Championship title to equal Michael Schumacher's record, is [1.18]. His nearest rival in the betting and the Championship standings - Valtteri Bottas - is [7.0].

Hamilton leads the Championship by five points but, with 25 points going to the winner of a Grand Prix and 18 to the driver who comes second, that lead could easily be reversed.

But bettors are confident that Hamilton can steer himself to victory over this shortened season that will conclude in Russia on 27 September.

And why wouldn't they be when Hamilton has been there and done it six times before?

F1 Generic 956.jpg

Bottas started the better of the two when racing returned, winning the Austrian Grand Prix, with Hamilton coming only fourth. But Hamilton quickly hit back with victories in the following race, which was at Styria in Austria, and in last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The drivers and their teams get this weekend off and then it's the big one - for UK fans at least - as the Championship head to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on 2 August.

Hamilton has won there six times, the most recent coming last year. He's [1.57] on the Exchange to make it a seventh victory in 11 days time.

F1 Outrights 2020: F1 Outrights 2020 (Winner - Drivers Championship)

Show Hide

Friday 31 July, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Lewis Hamilton 
Valtteri Bottas 
Max Verstappen 
Charles Leclerc 
Carlos Sainz Jr 
Lando Norris
Sebastian Vettel 
Alexander Albon
Sergio Perez
Daniel Ricciardo 
Pierre Gasly 
Romain Grosjean
Kevin Magnussen
Kimi Raikkonen 
Antonio Giovinazzi
Daniil Kvyat
George Russell
Esteban Ocon
Lance Stroll
Nicholas Latifi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Max Liu,

More Formula One

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles