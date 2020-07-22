F1 Drivers' Championship: Bettors put Hamilton in pole for record-equalling title

Lewis Hamilton is the clear favourite to win the Drivers' Championship on the Exchange after winning two of the three Grand Prix's since the season was resumed at the start of this month.

Hamilton, who is trying to win a seventh Drivers' Championship title to equal Michael Schumacher's record, is [1.18]. His nearest rival in the betting and the Championship standings - Valtteri Bottas - is [7.0].

Hamilton leads the Championship by five points but, with 25 points going to the winner of a Grand Prix and 18 to the driver who comes second, that lead could easily be reversed.

But bettors are confident that Hamilton can steer himself to victory over this shortened season that will conclude in Russia on 27 September.

And why wouldn't they be when Hamilton has been there and done it six times before?

Bottas started the better of the two when racing returned, winning the Austrian Grand Prix, with Hamilton coming only fourth. But Hamilton quickly hit back with victories in the following race, which was at Styria in Austria, and in last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The drivers and their teams get this weekend off and then it's the big one - for UK fans at least - as the Championship head to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on 2 August.

Hamilton has won there six times, the most recent coming last year. He's [1.57] on the Exchange to make it a seventh victory in 11 days time.