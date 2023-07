Verstappen odds-on to win British GP

13.0 12/1 for Hamilton to get 9th Silverstone win

17.5 Perez may be champions strongest rival

World champion Max Verstappen will get his first Silverstone victory and make it six race wins in a row, according to the odds on the Betfair Exchange market for this Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Verstappen was a comfortable winner in Austria last week - his seventh victory in nine races this season - and is 1.351/3 to finish on top of the podium again this weekend.

Can Hamilton be Silverstone hero again?

The price underlines the daunting task facing his opponents at Silverstone, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton 13.012/1 who is next in the betting.

The British driver has a record eight wins in Grand Prix at Silverstone and that is perhaps the main factor in his second favouritism.

He has endured more difficulties with his Mercedes car this season and, although the car will have more upgrades in time for Silverstone, it is unlikely to be enough to stop Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton sits fourth in the Drivers' Championship and is yet to win a race this season.

Verstappen looks unstoppable

Verstappen is heavy odds-on to retail his title this season.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez 17.5, who has won two Grand Prix this season, follows Hamilton in the market for Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari has performed better in recent races, is 22.021/1, while George Russell 28.027/1 completes the top five in the betting on the Exchange.

First practice got underway in sunny conditions on Friday, and Verstappen finished as the fastest driver. Thunderstorms forecast for Saturday could make qualifying interesting.