World Series of Darts Finals: The green machine to motor in Amsterdam

Four-time winner of the event Michael van Gerwen is favourite to triumph again this weekend and is available at 3/1 to lift the trophy. Peter Wright has twice finished runner-up and is 11/2 to go a step further this year and be crowned champion.

The eight seeded players enter the tournament on day two but there are plenty of mouthwatering encounters on the opening night in the Dutch capital.

Ratajski to maintain perfect record against German Giant

Along with Lisa Ashton, Fallon Sherrock who is the second seed in Amsterdam, dominated the latest Women's Series in Barnsley and she arrives in Amsterdam in good form. Sherrock awaits the winner of Gabriel Clemens and Krzysztof Ratajski in the second round. The Polish Eagle has won all six of his previous encounters with the German Giant.

With Clemens struggling to consistently produce his best game, I'm expecting Ratajski to come through this one quite convincingly and set up a first ever meeting with the Queen of the Palace. I'm backing the match treble of most 180s, highest checkout and win at the enhanced price of 9/2.

Green Machine getting back to his best

Michael van Gerwen can consider himself incredibly unfortunate to have come away from the recent Super Series with no titles to his name. The Green Machine produced some scintillating darts, numerous ton plus averages but fell short on all four days. The world number three should still be confident about where his game is at the moment, but for the occasional slack finishing and opponents raising their game when facing him, he could have claimed multiple tournament victories in Barnsley.

He will play the winner of the third match on Friday evening between Maik Kuivenhoven and World Cup champion John Henderson.

Neither player set the world alight at the Players Championship events last week but the bet that stands out to me in this one is Kuivenhoven to win & both players to throw two or more 180s at 4/1.

King to win on World Series debut

Eighth seed Madars Razma was in fine form last week, becoming only the second player to hit 9-darters on back-to-back days on the Pro Tour, the other player to have done this is the one and only Phil Taylor.

2018 World Series of Darts champion James Wade and veteran star Mervyn King will battle it out on the opening night for the right to face the treble 19 loving Latvian.

Wade and King have a wealth of experience not only in the game of darts but also in terms of facing each other. They've met 52 times and King has won their last six games, with 27 victories over the Machine in total.

Back both players to throw two or more 180s at 11/8.