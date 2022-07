The first round of this year's tournament will serve up some phenomenal ties with Michael van Gerwen set to face a man who picked up a first ranking title in three years last weekend in Adrian Lewis, the in form Luke Humphries taking on Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen going head-to-head with Damon Heta.

MvG is favourite to win this event for a third time despite taking time away from the game over recent weeks to recover from wrist surgery and spend time with his family. Gerwyn Price is 7/1 even though he's not been anywhere near his best form of late, the same price as defending champion Peter Wright.

Dimitri Van den Bergh has played some sublime darts of late and is 8/1 to win this title for a second time with Humphries, the man dominating proceedings on the European Tour this year, priced at 11/1.

The Dream Maker to have another good Matchplay run

Dimitri was inconsolable after losing in the final of this event to Snakebite 12 months ago but over the last few months has shown the form that saw him win the Matchplay in 2020 and back that up with a run to the final 12 months later.

Having lifted the trophy behind closed doors, many questioned whether the 28-year-old could replicate that in front of fans, he soon silenced the doubters.

Winning the last two World Series events, Dimi was the dominant player in both, with a laser like focus and some sensational finishing along the way. He also finished runner-up to Mighty Michael van Gerwen at the European Darts Open, we've seen plenty of ton plus averages from the Belgian of late and I think he could produce magic on the Matchplay stage once more.

His opponent on Saturday night is Callan Rydz. I'm a big fan of The Riot, some of the darts he produced on the Winter Gardens stage last year were so good that he actually punched his own watch off his wrist and broke it. He was a master on the bull finishes throughout and his style and fast pace make him very enjoyable to watch.

I just think that Van den Bergh is in a stronger place at the moment and think he will come out on top. You can back him to come through with a handicap of -2.5 at 11/10.

Ferret is finding form but so is his opponent

Jonny Clayton is astonishingly yet to pick up a title in 2022 despite finishing top of the Premier League table in May and has also had some very decent runs in floor tournaments in 2022.

The Welshman had a mixed bag of results during the last block of Players Championship events, reaching the final on day four in Barnsley and certainly looked in good form en route.

The Ferret kicks off his tournament against Rowby-John Rodriguez on Saturday night which, if both players are at it, could very well be a cracker.

When the two met at the World Cup of Darts last month, Clayton certainly didn't appear to be a fan of RJR's showmanship and him getting the crowd involved in the middle of a visit. Little John likes to put on a show and as he has shown over recent weeks, he is most certainly able to back it up with his darts.

I for one am thrilled to see the Austrian playing so well and think if he can maintain this level and start performing more consistently we will see him pick up big TV titles. For a number of years, the darting world has been waiting for one of the RJR brothers to emerge and make real waves in this sport and it feels very much like this could be Rowby-John's time.

Both heavy scorers, 10 or more total 180s is a very decent price at 11/8.

In his four appearances in this event, The Ferret has won just one match. If you do fancy RJR to get a win on debut, he is 11/4 to do so.