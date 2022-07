In addition to the final day of action in the men's competition, the top eight women on the Women's Series order of merit will take to the stage to battle it out on the iconic Winter Garden stage in the latest stride forward for the women's game.

Lisa Ashton has won 50% of all Women's Series events in 2022 and there has not been a single day of action where she has not picked up a title. She has been consistent, dominant and her experience on the big stage could also be key.

It's seven titles in total this year for The Lancashire Rose, with Fallon Sherrock winning three with Lorraine Winstanley and Trina Gulliver picking up titles as well.

There is an excellent balance of youth, experience and different nationalities represented in the eight and people need to start getting excited about 18-year-old Katie Sheldon.

The youngster from Dublin has already beaten Sherrock on the Women's Series this year, taking out 122 on the bull in a deciding leg against The Queen of the Palace. She also became the third player to average in excess of 95 in the Women's Series with a 4-0 win over Donna Gleed in Barnsley last month.

Sheldon has handled and acquitted herself tremendously well up to this point, holding her nerve against the best in the world.

The lack of big stage experience for the majority of these players is most certainly something to consider coming into this tournament. Laura Turner told me at the last block of Women's Series events that she has only played on a big stage five times in her career. The exposure, the experience and dealing with the television camera and crowds are of course very exciting but I do expect nerves to play a part for some.

At 11/8, Lisa Ashton is of course favourite to lift the trophy but if you fancy an outside bet, Sheldon to come through her opening match against Fallon Sherrock at 9/4 would be my tip.

An intriguing battle between two feisty competitors

Michael van Gerwen is the outsider of the two to lift the trophy at 5/4 with Gerwyn Price available at 4/6 to add the Matchplay to the list of events he has won.

Gerwyn Price has said for majority of the week that he had more to give and hadn't brought his a game, well against Danny Noppert we certainly saw it.

A nine darter, an average in excess of 102 and some key finishes at crucial times saw him blow Noppy away, despite The Freeze playing very well himself.

His game management and focus is as good as we have ever seen it at the moment, he is in a really good place mentally and when he plays like this, the world number one is going to be hard to stop.

Standing in the way of his first World Matchplay title is the man who has already lifted this trophy on two occasions, Michael van Gerwen.

The Green Machine won the 29th leg to take the lead for the first time in the match and from there looked unstoppable.

Speaking to him after his match he said he wonders sometimes whether his surgeon put the wrong hand back on the wrong arm - despite averaging just below a ton in the match.

This will be the sixth time these two have met in a final with MvG winning on five of those occasions.

Both have put emphasis on how strong they are mentally at the moment and it's shown with the resilience they have had to show at times in this tournament.

Price has been piling in the 180s with some regularity in his last two matches with 13 in each of then, he is 5/6 to hit the most in this one.