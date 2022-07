Just eight players remain at the World Matchplay and it's Gerwyn Price at 3/1 who is now favourite to go all the way, with pre-tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen now just behind him at 7/2. Defending champion Peter Wright is available at 4/1 to retain his title.

Dimi looking more clinical than ever

The Belgian Dream Maker is currently 11/2 to win this tournament for a second time in three years, he has only ever lost one game at the Matchplay and that was to the man he faces this evening, Peter Wright, in last year's final.

The 28-year-old has a magnificent love affair with this tournament and in his first two matches here this year he has finished in style. Taking out a 137 to close out his first round match with 71% on doubles for the match and a 146 and 61% on the outer ring in round two to progress into the quarter-final, he has looked focused, composed and probably the player producing the most consistent darts in Blackpool at the moment.

Despite hitting six 180s and 10 140s, The Dream Maker has said that he will need to up his scoring on Thursday night but even if he performs at the same level, I think he'll have too much for an opponent he last beat in 2019.

He takes on a Peter Wright who looked like he was going to breeze through his match on Tuesday night but crucial missed darts at double 4 in particular almost cost him as Krzysztof Ratajski fought back from 7-3 down to take the match to extra legs.

Snakebite certainly won't get away with those lapses against Dimi and I just think the Belgian is the stronger player at the moment.

Van den Bergh is 1/1 to come through this one

In their second round matches they hit 16 180s between them, at 11/10 I like the look of over 21 to be hit in the match.

The Asp to right the wrongs of 2021

When Mighty Mike and The Asp met at this same stage of the tournament last year it certainly wasn't a Matchplay classic but MvG ran out the 16-9 winner.

This time last year we were discussing the Dutchman not throwing with the freedom and rhythm that we'd become accustom to seeing and aside from an astonishing first session against Joe Cullen where he averaged a remarkable 111.14, I think the same could be said for him right now.

Yes, we know he has recently returned from surgery, he also told me on Tuesday that he struggled with a stomach bug after his first round victory and mentally he's most certainly not as resilient as he once was.

Nathan Aspinall seems to be in a very good place mentally this week. Still feeling pain in his throwing arm and still unable to play golf, something he is incredibly passionate about, he is digging deep and reminding the world that he is still a major contender in these big tournaments.

There are still more wayward darts than he'd like and at times he doesn't look overly comfortable up on stage but I think we could also see him exact revenge in order to progress to the semi-final of this event for the very first time.

The Asp is 11/8 to come through this one and I think there is value in backing him.