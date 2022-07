Reigning champion Peter Wright is available at 6.05/1 to retain the title with Michael van Gerwen favourite once more at 5.04/1 despite his less than convincing victory over Adrian Lewis on Sunday evening.

In-form Dimitri Van den Bergh said after his first round win that he felt incredibly nervous up on stage; it didn't show as he brushed aside Callan Rydz with an impressive 71% on the outer ring, the Belgian is 8.07/1 to win the Matchplay for a second time in three years.

Can The Iceman break down The Wall

Gerwyn Price seems to be in a rather strange place at the moment. When he partnered up with Jonny Clayton for the World Cup of Darts, it was the happiest I had seen him on stage for a very long time. He had that ferocious roar back, his performances seemed better and he even said he was taking pleasure from the game again.

Fast forward to the weeks that followed and first round exits at both the Dutch Darts Masters and European Darts Matchplay along with two Last 64 exits during the latest block of Players Championship events.

He then went on to withdraw from the final two days of action in Barnsley and questions must be asked of Price's mindset and form coming into this event.

He has a very tricky opening round opponent at the Winter Gardens too as he takes on debutant Martin Schindler who has beaten the likes of Rob Cross, Ryan Searle and Damon Heta over recent weeks.

Gezzy has twice made it through to the quarter-finals stage in Blackpool but never any further. He does have a healthy head-to-head record with Schindler though, having come out on top in seven of their 10 encounters.

The two met at the recent World Cup of Darts and Price posted a 117.88 average to get the better of the German but I think The Wall could exact revenge on the Welshman in Blackpool.

You can back Schindler to win at 2.8815/8.

Nobody is talking about Voltage

Rob Cross lifted the trophy here at the Winter Gardens in 2019 but he's won just one Matchplay fixture since then.

Reaching the final of the Czech Darts Open and the European Darts Grand Prix in May, Cross was denied the title by Luke Humphries on both occasions so will probably be a relieved man to have seen Cool Hand Luke taken care of in the opening round here in Blackpool.

Voltage is throwing some really impressive darts at the moment but still lacks that consistency that I think will be required to go on and lift the trophy next weekend.

In this one, though, I like the look of Rob Cross to win and hit the most 180s, which has been bosted for us at 5.59/2.