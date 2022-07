Following his relatively comfortable victory on the opening night, Peter Wright is now favourite to go all the way and retain his title here in Blackpool at 11/2 with Michael van Gerwen at 6/1. Danny Noppert has also produced some scintillating darts over recent months and he's 20/1 to lift the Phil Taylor trophy.

The best schedule of first round action at the Matchplay that I have ever seen takes place on Sunday, there are so many clashes that could go either way but one thing we are guaranteed is high quality, drama and plenty of twists and turns.

Heta is fine with the heat

This is probably the most open tournament in Matchplay history and Damon Heta against Joe Cullen is most certainly one of the stand out ties in the round of 32.

Heta was victorious at the World Cup alongside Simon Whitlock last month and while he has never won on the Winter Gardens stage, I think we could see him go on a good run this time around.

I've always been a fan of the Australian and hope that the World Cup win can inspire him and lead him on to win numerous individual titles, just like it did for Jonny Clayton.

He takes on a Joe Cullen who came so agonisingly close to lifting the Premier League title earlier this year and I certainly think this will be a close run contest.

I'm backing The Heat to average over 96.5 in this one at 5/6.

Humphries has to be a contender for the title

Luke Humphries has become the King of the European Tour over recent months winning three consecutive titles and four in total in 2022.

He has also won on the floor this year, winning the first Pro Tour event of the year in Barnsley and I think that at 11/1, people are right to be considering the 27-year-old a favourite to claim the title.

He's become a different beast this year, he fears nobody and now very clearly believes that he belongs amongst the game's elite. Winning has most certainly become a habit for the man from Newbury man and he has shown that he has the scoring power, finishing and mental strength to win any match and from any position.

In previous years, he'd start shaking his head and focusing on misfortunes if things weren't going his way, now there's a maturity to his play, he is the complete performer.

As for his opponent in the first round, well it's another tasty clash. Nathan Aspinall has been playing his way back into form after a period of uncertainty surrounding his future and career as a darts player due to an injury that he admits impacted him mentally as well as physically.

Cool Hand Luke has won their only meeting since 2018 and I fancy him to complete the match treble on Sunday of win, hit the most 180s and the highest checkout at 11/4.