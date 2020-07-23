World Matchplay Darts Tips: Back Van den Bergh and Durrant to make semis

World Matchplay

Friday 24 July

Belgian has landed Jackpot twice before

Friday night's World Matchplay quarter-final action kicks off with a clash that sees a player striving to rekindle former glories and a young player who is on the up.

Adrian Lewis has not won a major title since lifting the UK Open in 2014. There are signs that he's getting back some of his old consistency, with this being his second appearance in a quarter-final of a major this year. Still only 35, the two-time World Champion is one of the most engaging personalties on the tour and the sport would be all the better if he could stage a renaissance.

Dimitri van den Bergh has followed up his appearance in the last-eight of the recent World Championship, by reaching the quarter-finals of first the UK Open and now the World Matchplay. He's consistently reached this stage of big tournaments over the last couple of years and this looks like a real chance to go a step further and make a semi.

The Belgian showed nerve to win his second round match against Joe Cullen, he trailed 8-5 at one point, before taking six of the last seven legs to win 11-9. Lewis was in more control of his game against Danny Noppert, averaging 99.81 in a 11-7 victory.

Van den Bergh has won both of his two games against Lewis, the first a bad tempered meeting at the European Open in March of last year and the second coming at the World Championship, where he came back from 3-1 down to win 4-3. With the decline of 'Jackpot's' form often down to his struggles to handle the pressure, the consistent Van den Bergh could beat him again at [2.1].

Durrant will progress, but opponent is scoring heavily

Since Glen Durrant made the switch to the PDC in 2019, the three-time BDO World Champion has reached the semi-finals of three majors. Heavily favoured against Van der Voort and with Lewis or Van den Bergh waiting in the semi-final, this is a massive opportunity for Durrant to reach his first major final in the PDC and perhaps win a title.

Durrant knocked out Peter Wright in the last round, where the level of scoring was high, with 'Snakebite' averaging 100.87 and Durrant just behind on 98.36. Durrant won the game with his finishing, recording a very solid checkout percentage of 45.83%, on a night where Wright kept missing chances.

Van der Voort also finished well, with a 52.38% checkout percentage and an average of 97.67, as he beat Daryl Gurney 11-5. The Dutchman has now knocked out two players that were expected to beat him, having dealt with Dave Chisnall in the first round.

These two opponents have never faced each other before. As well as Van der Voort has played to reach this stage, we have to assume that Durrant will have too much for him. 'Duzza' is such a consistent player, as evidenced by the fact that he was top of the Premier League before the season was suspended.

With Durrant such a short price, it's hard to find much value in backing him. One way could be to back Van der Voort to score the most 180s and lose the match at 2/1. Van der Voort has hit twelve 180s so far to Durrant's ten.