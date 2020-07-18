World Matchplay Darts Tips: Snakebite has the Wright stuff to progress

PDC World Matchplay

Sunday 19 July

Live on Sky Sports Action

Hughes can pull off minor shock

Mensur Suljovic [1.78] v Jamie Hughes [2.16]

Start time, 18:15

These two met in the last-16 of the UK Open in March, with Jamie Hughes running out as a comfortable 10-5 winner.

Mensur Suljovic was not in great form before the season went on pause and it could be worth backing the outsider here at odds of [2.16].

Durrant will lost 180 battle but win the war

Glen Durrant [1.52] v Jeffrey de Zwaan [2.8]

Start time, 19:10

The consistent Glen Durrant takes on one of the best young players in the world when he meets the 24-year old Jeffrey de Zwaan.

We have to assume that Durrant's class will tell, but De Zwaan has the firepower to outscore him. Back De Zwaan to score the most 180s and Durrant to win at 6/4 on the Sportsbook.

Back 180s total to be beaten

Rob Cross [1.63] v Gabriel Clemens [2.48]

Start time, 20:05

Rob Cross has had a decent return to action, having reached the final of one of the Summer Series events, where he was beaten by James Wade.

Given the standing of Cross he is a rightful favourite, but Gabriel Clemens has won both of their previous encounters and was in good form pre-lockdown. Let's sit on the fence in terms of the result and back this to be a high-quality encounter in which over 8.5 180s lands at [1.95]

Wright can overcome handicap

Peter Wright [1.45] v Jose De Sousa [3.1]

Start time, 21:00

These two players also impressed at the Summer Series. Peter Wright won one of the tournaments and reached another final, while Jose De Sousa was a beaten finalist on day three against Michael van Gerwen.

Surprisingly it's De Sousa that has the advantage in past matches, leading 2-1, though Wright won their last meeting back in February. We have to assume 'Snakebite' will progress, but he might be a little short. Backing Wright with -2.5 on the handicap boosts his price to [1.9].

Clayton in form, but Smith has his number

Michael Smith [1.7] v Jonny Clayton [2.32]

Start time, 21:55

There is a temptation to look towards backing Jonny Clayton here, with the Welshman having reached the semi-finals of the UK Open and the final group of the PDC Home Tour.

Yet Smith has a dominant record against Clayton, winning six of their seven past games (L1). Let's go for over 9.5 180s at [1.95], in a competitive match between two heavy scorers, that should go long.