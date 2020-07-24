World Matchplay Darts Tips: Anderson can't beat a bit of Bully

World Matchplay Semi-Finals

Saturday 25 July

Live on Sky Sports Action

Smith on top in recent encounters

Gary Anderson [1.98] v Michael Smith [2.0]

Start time, 21:45

The starting odds don't get much closer than in this intriguing semi-final between Gary Anderson and Michael Smith.

Anderson is the very slight favourite at [1.98]. In the quarter-finals, Anderson beat Simon Whitlock 16-12, in a match that could have been easier for him had he finished better. Anderson's checkout percentage of 31.37 (16 doubles from 51 attempts) will have to get better against an opponent as good as Smith.

The narrow outsider, Smith beat Krzysztof Ratajski 16-13. Ratajski had been scoring well all week, but met his match against Smith, who hit a huge number of 180s, recording 13 maximums as he averaged 98.32.

When the odds are this tight it's hard to quibble with who is the favourite, but it does seem like it should be Smith at the shorter odds. Anderson has not reached the final of a major since 2018 and though the Scot holds a 9-7 advantage when it comes to past meetings, Smith has won the last four.

Perhaps its Smith's reputation as a nearly man that has seen Anderson made favourite, but 'Bully Boy' has no problems in reaching finals, only winning them. If he can beat Anderson, then it would be his sixth appearance in a major final, having lost his previous five, with the most recent coming earlier this year at the Masters.

Given Smith's recent record against Anderson and the sheer amount of finals he's reached over the past couple of years, back him to make another at odds of [2.0]

Second semi-final preview between Durrant/Van der Voort and Lewis van den Bergh, will be added once the quarter-final winners have been decided.

