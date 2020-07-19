World Matchplay Darts Betting: White hot Ian can overcome handicap

Chisnall will beat handicap

Dave Chisnall [1.39] v Vincent van der Voort [3.5]

Start time, 18:15

The last couple of months have seen Dave Chisnall in decent form, only to ultimately fall short of winning tournaments. He reached the last eight of the PDC Home Tour and was 7-3 up against Ryan Joyce in the final of one of the Summer Series events, only to somehow lose 8-7.

Chisnall's record against Vincent van der Voort suggests that he will progress. In ten matches, he has won seven (L3), including the two encounters that took place last year. Back Chisnall to beat the handicap of -2.5 at [1.87].

White has had big wins over Cullen

Ian White [1.55] v Joe Cullen [2.74]

Start time, 19:10

Ian White was in hot form prior to lockdown, winning the Players Championship event in Barnsley, back in March. He has a strong record against Joe Cullen, winning eleven of their last 14 matches (L3).

Cullen played well to reach the last eight of the Home Tour, but White has won each of their last five, with three of those taking place in 2019. With those 2019 games including a 10-0 and a 6-1 win, this is another game where the handicap of -2.5 should be overcome at [2.2].

Past record suggests this will be long

Daryl Gurney [1.4] v Ricky Evans [3.4]

Start time, 20:05

Daryl Gurney looked like he might be building some momentum prior to lockdown. After a poor start to 2020, in which he has failed to win any of his six Premier League matches (D2 L4), Gurney reached the semi-finals of the UK Open.

History suggests this could be a tough one for Gurney. He and Ricky Evans have four wins apiece from their previous matches and though Gurney won their last two games, they both went long. Over 16.5 legs is evens on the Sportsbook.

Price is right for Gerwyn

Gerwyn Price [1.3] v Danny Noppert [3.9]

Start time, 21:00

Gerwyn Price has also struggled a little in the Premier League this year (P6 W1 D3 L2), but he has been consistent in knockout tournaments. 'Iceman' was beaten by Peter Wright, in the final on the last day of the Summer Series, which was fourth final appearance in 2020.

One of those finals was at the UK Open, where Price beat Danny Noppert 10-3 in the Last 64. Back Price to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 21/10.

Lewis on winning streak against opponent

Adrian Lewis [1.74] v Steve Beaton [2.38]

Start time, 21:55

Adrian Lewis has won his last six games against Beaton, with the most recent coming in February at the Players Championship event in Barnsley, where 'Jackpot' triumphed 6-3.

With such a record we have to back Lewis to come out on top again. You can get odds of 13/10 for him to win the match and score the most 180s.