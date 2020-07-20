World Matchplay Darts Tips: Machine can gun down Anderson on Tuesday

Aspinall will overcome handicap

Nathan Aspinall [1.42] v Dimitri van den Bergh [3.25]

Start time, 18:15

The last of the first round matches sees Nathan Aspinall face Dimitri van den Bergh. Aspinall had a very positive lockdown period, as he was crowned winner of the PDC Home Tour.

He's also got a very strong record against Van den Bergh, winning all four of their games, three of which took place last year. Aspinall is [1.87] in the handicap market with -2.5 and with that bet being a winner in three of his four matches with Van den Bergh, it should land in this longer format.

Smith can score heavily again

Michael Smith [1.63] v Mensur Suljovic [2.4]

Start time, 19:10

Michael Smith won very comfortably against Jonny Clayton in the last round, beating the Welshman 10-3 while averaging 101.02.

With Mensur Suljovic averaging 100.47 against Jamie Hughes in the first round, this has the potential to be a high scoring match. You can back Smith to average over 96.5 at [1.83].

Will Wade pull off minor shock?

Gary Anderson [1.73] v James Wade [2.26]

Start time, 20:10

Gary Anderson has a low average by his own high standards in the first round against Justin Pipe. The Scot averaged 90.59 and he was not particularly convincing at the Summer Series either.

Though Anderson reached the semi-final on day two the other days saw him eliminated in the early rounds by players you'd expect him to beat. Wade won the competition on day four and as the outsider could represent value against Anderson at [2.26].

MVG will cast spell on Wizard

Michael van Gerwen [1.11] v Simon Whitlock [8.2]

Start time, 21:10

It was a solid start for Michael van Gerwen as he beat Brendan Dolan 10-7 and averaged 99.92. MVG admitted to finding the lack of a crowd difficult and complained about Dolan's slow style of play, but still scored pretty heavily for a player unhappy with his performance.

Van Gerwen has won each of his last 15 matches against Simon Whitlock, so we have to assume that he will have too much for the Aussie once more. You can back MVG to win the match, score the most 180s and the highest checkout at 15/8 on the Sportsbook.

Ratajski was brilliant in first round

Gabriel Clemens [2.5] v Krzysztof Ratajski [1.56]

Start time, 22:10

Gabriel Clemens pulled off a surprise result in the first round when he defeated Rob Cross 10-8, but based on Krzysztof Ratajski's first round performance, this could be as far as the German goes in the tournament.

Ratajski averaged 107.53 as he beat Jermaine Wattimena, which was the highest average of the first two days of play. After that performance, he Ratajski looks good value at [1.91] to average over 96.5.