World Matchplay Darts Betting: Durrant can hit another high average

World Matchplay 2020

Wednesday 22 July

Live on Sky Sports Action

The darts continues from Milton Keynes on Wednesday night, as more top talents compete for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay.

Peter Wright is in action and is the overall second favourite to win the tournament at [6.4], behind Michael van Gerwen at [2.58]. Wright's second round opponent Glen Durrant is the fifth favourite at odds of [16.5].

Gurney can continue streak against opponent

Darryl Gurney [1.41] v Vincent van der Voort [3.3]

Start time, 19:15

Darryl Gurney had a comfortable win over Ricky Evans in the first round and will fancy his chances of beating Vincent van der Voort and progressing to the quarter-finals.

The Northern Irishman has been in decent form in knockout tournaments, reaching the semi-finals of both the UK Open and on day three of the Summer Series. Gurney has beaten Van der Voort in their last three games and all by a sizeable margin, so should overcome the -2.5 handicap at odds of [1.91].

Durrant can score heavily again

Peter Wright [1.52] v Glen Durrant [2.86]

Start time, 21:15

Durrant gave one of the standout performances in the first round, as he recorded an average of 106.93 in his win over Jose de Sousa.

The value could be with Durrant at these odds, yet it's hard to back against Wright, who has won each of their last five encounters, of which two took place this year. It makes sense to avoid the result and go for Durrant to score an average of over 96.5 at [2.0], which looks to be set a little low for such a consistent player.

180s total will be met

Adrian Lewis [1.91] v Danny Noppert [2.06]

Start time, 22:15

Danny Noppert pulled off the biggest shock of the first round with a 10-7 win over Gerwyn Price. He now takes on Adrian Lewis who was in impressive form himself, as he defeated Steve Beaton 11-9.

Lewis scored six 180s, with Noppert not far behind him with five. With this match being played over a longer format than the first round, back over 9.5 total 180s at [1.97].