World Grand Prix Tips: Back Wizard and MVG to conjure up 180s

World Grand Prix - Quarter Finals

Saturday 10 October

Anderson will hit another high average

Dirk van Duijvenbode [5.3] v Gary Anderson [1.22]

Start time 19:15

Van Duijvenbode pulled off a surprise win over the World Matchplay champion Dimitri van den Bergh in the last-16. This is the furthest he's ever gone in a major tournament and we have to expect that this will be the end of the road, against the in-form Anderson.

Anderson was the runner-up in the Home Tour during lockdown and then after it reached the final of the World Matchplay. Next week he will compete in the play-offs of the Premier League and there really is no sign of the 49-year old slowing down. Anderson averaged 92.82 as he beat Danny Noppert in the last round and can be backed at [1.9] to average over 90.5 tonight.

Chisnall can take advantage of Cullen fatigue

Dave Chisnall [1.62] v Joe Cullen [2.42]

Start time 20:10

Chisnall was magnificent in the first round, but in the second against Ryan Joyce he had to dig deep to claim victory. Two sets down at one point, Chisnall fought back to win 3-2. His first round average of 102.85 remains the highest of the tournament so far and if he can get back to that sort of standard, he's going to be very hard to beat.

Cullen also came through a five set thriller, as he edged past Jonny Clayton 3-2. While Chisnall had to fight back, Cullen let a two set lead slip, before just getting over the line. He looked very tired by the end of the match and Chisnall could be fresher. You can back Chisnall with -1.5 in the handicap market at [2.3].

MVG and Whitlock will break 180s total

Michael van Gerwen [1.19] v Simon Whitlock [5.5]

Start time 21:05

Whitlock knocked Van Gerwen out of the World Matchplay back in July, but the Dutchman looks in much better form now. MVG has come through two tough games against first Krzysztof Ratajski and then Devon Petersen, and is scoring and finishing well.

Whitlock has done very well to reach this stage having come into the tournament as a late replacement for Adrian Lewis and his first round performance was one of the best that we've seen so far. Van Gerwen is the rightful favourite, but these odds should be closer really, in what promises to be a competitive game. Over 6.5 total 180s can be backed at [1.88], despite the fact that Whitlock scored eight in his second round win over Mervyn King.

Price destined for final four

Gerwyn Price [1.3] v Jeffrey de Zwaan [4.0]

Start time 22:00

Price really stepped up a gear in his 3-0 second round win over Kim Huybrechts. He hasn't got a great record in this tournament, but if he can keep up this level of performance then he should reach the last four.

De Zwaan is another player who was drafted in as a late replacement and has flourished. In the second round he beat Gabriel Clemens 3-0, but at his best, Price represents a much stiffer challenge. Back Price to win and score the highest checkout at 5/6 on the Sportsbook.

