World Darts Championship Tips: Gurney is looking good

After his victory over Ritchie Edhouse on night one, Gerwyn Price is now 7/2 to lift the trophy on January 3rd, 2018 World Champion Rob Cross is available at a rather appealing 28/1 and if you fancy a punt on The Queen of the Palace, Fallon Sherrock is out at 200/1 to win the World Championship...



Superchin to dazzle in the early rounds

Daryl Gurney begins his campaign against Ricky Evans later today.

The Northern Irishman has shown some incredibly encouraging signs of late, most notably his last 16 performance against James Wade at the recent Players Championship Finals where he came through 10-7 with a 104.30 average.

Some of the best I've ever seen from the 35-year-old, it was a reminder of how fantastic he is to watch when at his brilliant best.

From being in the top four in the world to dropping out of the top 16, Gurney has been open about his desire to rediscover his aggression and hunger for the game and what a treat we are in for if he can start going on deep runs again.

He has twice reached the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship but to reach that stage or better this time around, he will need to consistently perform at the level we saw from him against The Machine in Minehead.

It's a real shame for the world number 22 that he is in such a disgusting quarter of the draw because otherwise, I think many would fancy him to at least equal his best World Championship return.

Even though Ricky Evans came through his opening match comfortably, I think Gurney will triumph on Thursday evening at 2/5.

If you do fancy backing Superchin to go all the way, he is 100/1 to do so.

Lancashire Rose to create her own slice of history

Lisa Ashton takes to the stage against Ron Meulenkamp in the penultimate game of Thursday's evening session.

The Lancashire Rose has barely been spoken about in the build up to this tournament, mainly because of the strides Fallon Sherrock has been making but I think that may be about to change.

The 51-year-old certainly could have had a tougher first round draw.

Ron the bomb is making his sixth appearance at the PDC World Championship and has won 3 games on the Ally Pally stage but on recent form, Ashton will feel she has a chance.

The Dutchman failed to make it past the last 64 of any of the last Super Series events and whilst Ron won their last meeting, Lisa did come out on top when they met in last year's Autumn Series.

Lisa is 9/4 to become the second female player to make it past the first round at the PDC World Championship and my money will be on her to do so.