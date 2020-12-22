World Darts Championship Wednesday Tips: Smith will break average

PDC World Championship

Wednesday 23 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Gerwyn Price's second round victory over Jamie Lewis has not convinced punters that he will win his first World Championship this year.

'The Iceman' averaged 91.97 in a 3-2 win over his fellow Welshman. Despite making it through to the third round, Price remained third favourite to win the tournament at odds of 8.615/2.

Peter Wright is the second favourite at 8.27/1. The overwhelming favourite is still Michael van Gerwen at 2.89/5, who with an average of 100.98 in his second round victory over Ryan Murray, has recorded the biggest score that we've seen so far.

Mansell underrated

Ricky Evans 1.715/7 v Mickey Mansell 2.3811/8

Start time, 12:15

Evans is the fastest player on the circuit, throwing his darts at such a speed that his form is inevitably inconsistent. He faces Mansell, who is through to the second round for the first time with a 3-0 win over Haupai Puha in the opening round.

Mansell won the only previous encounter 6-5 back in November and looks a little underestimated here. He averaged 93.94 in the first round and can be backed at 1.8 4/5 to average over 90.5 on this occasion.

Complete win for Anderson

Gary Anderson 1.251/4 v Madars Razma 4.84/1

Start time. 13:10

Anderson is now ranked at 13, but the two-time World Champion can never be dismissed. It's not been a great year by his own high standards, but he's still reached the semi-finals of the Premier League and the final of the World Matchplay.

He should have too much for Razma. The Russian failed to hit a 180 in his first round victory over Toru Suzuki and you can back Anderson to win the match, score the most 180s and hit the highest checkout at 2.5 6/4 .

Waites scored well in first round

Nathan Aspinall 1.374/11 v Scott Waites 3.711/4

Start time, 20:05

Aspinall has a reasonable route through to the quarter-finals and has pedigree at the World Championship, having reached the semi-finals in each of the last two years. His path begins against the former BDO World Champion Waites, who beat Matt Campbell 3-2 in the first round.

Waites averaged 96.13 in that match and hit eight 180s. An Aspinall win and both players to hit three 180s is Evens on the Sportsbook.

Smith will score big

Michael Smith 1.171/6 v Jason Lowe 6.411/2

Start time, 21:00

Smith has an opportunity here if he can find some consistency, as his quarter of the draw looks wide open. He shouldn't have much of an issue progressing against Lowe, who only averaged 86.72 in his opening round win over Dmitriy Gorbunov.