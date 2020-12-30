World Darts Championship Wednesday Tips: Chisnall will win 180s battle

PDC World Championship

Wednesday 30 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Punters have looked to the positives of Michael van Gerwen's thrilling 4-3 win over Joe Cullen on Tuesday night.

MVG was 3-1 down and faced two match darts against Cullen, but having ultimately progressed to the quarter-finals, bettors have backed the resilient Dutchman into 1.981/1 to win the tournament, with his likely quarter-final opponent Dimitri van den Bergh drifting out to 14.013/1. Punters were obviously impressed by Van Gerwen's resilience and have chosen to overlook how close he came to being eliminated.

The lower half of the draw looks wide open. Gerwyn Price is the second favourite to win the World Championship at 7.413/2, but has yet to impress and has to face Mervyn King in the fourth round. King looks the most in-form player in this half and trades at 29.028/1.

Gurney will maintain scoring standards

Vincent van der Voort 2.767/4 v Daryl Gurney 1.538/15

Start time, 12:15

Gurney would have expected to face Nathan Aspinall at this stage and will see this as a great opportunity to reach the quarter-finals.

'SuperChin' has averaged 99.19 and 101.39 in his first two games. With Gurney in good form and Van der Voort likely to push him, the 2.0 1/1 on offer for the Irishman to average over 95.5 looks value at 2.0 1/1 .

Bunting hitting the 180s

Stephen Bunting 2.427/5 v Ryan Searle 1.75/7

Start time, 13:30

With Bunting having come back from 2-0 down against James Wade to win 4-2, he seems underrated here. Searle has played very well in this tournament, but there doesn't look much value at this price.

Bunting scored six 180s in his 4-2 win over James Wade and could hit more in a match that has the potential to go long. You can back Bunting to score over 5.5 180s at 1.73 8/11 .

Anderson a sterner test for Petersen

Devon Petersen 2.245/4 v Gary Anderson 1.794/5

Start time, 14:45

Petersen enjoyed a 4-0 win over Jason Lowe, but his opponent constantly let him off the hook with poor finishing.

It's hard to imagine Anderson making the same mistake. This could go long and it's worth taking a chance on it going to the last set, with over 6.5 sets available at 3.3 9/4 .

Van Duijvenbode will edge it

Dirk van Duijvenbode 1.834/5 v Glen Durrant 2.226/5

Start time, 18:15

Van Duijvenbode has been extremely impressive so far and looks capable of making the semi-finals. His task looks a little harder though, following Glen Durrant's performance in his 4-2 win over Danny Baggish, which was much closer to the standard that we expect to see from the Premier League champion.

Based on what we've seen in this tournament so far, the Dutchman ultimately has to be favoured. Back Van Duijvenbode to win at 1.83 4/5 .

Value with King in big match with Price

Gerwyn Price 1.511/2 v Mervyn King 2.9215/8

Start time, 19:30

King dealt with Jose de Sousa easily in the last round, winning 4-0 and averaging 103.47. He's played better than Price so far and his improvement in form started before this tournament, with King only narrowly being beaten by Van Gerwen at the Players Championship Finals.

The value is clearly with King. It's tempting to back him for a straight win, but you can play it safe and go with King with +1.5 in the handicap market and still get odds of 2.0 1/1 .

Chisnall can come out on top with 180s

Dave Chisnall 2.8415/8 v Dimitri van den Bergh 1.538/15

Start time, 20:45

Chisnall has been consistent so far, averaging 97.35 in the second round and then 99.69 in the third. He'll probably have to up that average again to stay with Van den Bergh, who is the third favourite to win the tournament.