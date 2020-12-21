World Darts Championship Tuesday Tips: Van den Bergh will end Lim run

PDC World Championship

Tuesday 22 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Tuesday sees the first appearance at the 2021 PDC World Championship of a number of the top players in the sport.

In the afternoon session the world number 16 Joe Cullen is in action, along with the in-form Simon Whitlock and the two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis. Of the three it's Whitlock that's the shortest price to win the tournament at 80.079/1, with Lewis at 160.0159/1 and Cullen at 200.0199/1.

Then in the evening session another former World Champion takes to the stage, when Rob Cross goes up against the World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode. Cross is 100.099/1 to lift the trophy again, with Van Duijvenbode more fancied at 85.084/1. The shortest priced player appearing on Tuesday, is the eighth favourite Dimitri van den Bergh, who trades at 32.031/1.

Whitlock will ensure standards are high

Simon Whitlock 1.422/5 v Darius Labanauskas 3.211/5

Starting time, 14:05

Whitlock has rediscovered his form, reaching the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix and the Grand Slam of Darts this year. Michael van Gerwen will have been relieved to see the Aussie on the opposite side of the draw, with Whitlock having knocked the world number one out of three majors this season.

Labanauskas averaged 96.07 in his first round win over Chengan Liu. With Whitlock likely to set a high standard, back Labanauskas to average over 91.5 at 1.9 10/11 .

Lewis and Baggish can hit 180s target

Adrian Lewis 1.331/3 v Danny Baggish 3.814/5

Starting time, 15:00

Baggish caused a minor shock in the first round, with his win over the in-form Damon Heta. If the American can produce a similar performance, then he's likely to give Lewis a more difficult afternoon than these odds indicate.

Lewis is no longer the player he once was, but is still able to score heavily. Baggish hit three 180s against Heta and you can back both players to score three or more 180s at 6/4 on the Sportsbook.

Close game likely

Rob Cross 2.021/1 v Dirk van Duijvenbode 1.9620/21

Starting time, 20:05

It says a lot for the poor form of Cross and the standards being set by Van Duijvenbode, that the Dutchman is the slight favourite against the world number five. Since making the final of the World Grand Prix, Van Duijvenbode has reached the quarter-finals of two majors.

In their only previous meeting back in February, Cross won 6-5. It seems likely that this one will be close and over 4.5 sets is 2.62 13/8 .

No more surprises from Lim

Dimitri van den Bergh 1.132/15 v Paul Lim 8.07/1

Starting time, 21:00

Van den Bergh would have been expecting to meet Luke Humphries in the second round, but instead meets the veteran Lim. 'The Singapore Slinger' was a shock 3-2 winner against Humphries in the first round, with the youngster having reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship in each of the last two years.