World Darts Championship Tuesday Tips: Gurney has measure of Dobey

PDC World Championship

Tuesday 29 December

Live on Sky Sports Darts

More big names have been eliminated from the 2021 PDC World Championship, making a serious impact on the outright odds and setting up an unexpected fourth round match on Tuesday.

Krzysztof Ratajski produced the biggest surprise of Sunday's afternoon session when he beat the in-form Simon Whitlock. Then in the evening session there was a bigger shock to come, when Gabriel Clemens defeated the defending champion Peter Wright. Ratajski will now meet Clemens for a place in the quarter-finals.

With Wright out and Michael van Gerwen producing another stunning performance to defeat Ricky Evans 4-0, the price of the favourite has narrowed to 2.285/4. Gerwyn Price remains the second favourite at 8.27/1, with Dimitri van den Bergh the new third favourite at 11.5.

Bunting will win 180s battle but lose war with Wade

James Wade 1.364/11 v Stephen Bunting 3.613/5

Start time, 12:15

With Wright eliminated, the number 7 seed Wade is now the highest ranked player in the 3rd Quarter. He already had a reasonable route through to the quarter-finals and now has a major opportunity to make the last four.

Not that Bunting is easy opposition. He beat Wade when they last met in September, though the longer format should suit the favourite. Back Bunting to score the most 180s and lose the match at 11/10 on the Sportsbook.

Gurney will claim victory

Daryl Gurney 1.865/6 v Chris Dobey 2.1211/10

Start time, 13:30

Both Gurney and Dobey played pretty well in their second round matches and claimed 3-2 victories. Now they meet for a place in the fourth round and the head-to-head record points to Gurney being a slightly bigger price than perhaps he should.

The Northern Irishman has won four of their past five games (L1), including a 7-2 victory in the Premier League this year, when Dobey was a Challenger. Gurney is 1.86 5/6 to win.

Lowe is underrated

Jason Lowe 3.185/40 v Devon Petersen 1.4740/85

Start time, 14:45

Lowe produced one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when he beat Michael Smith 3-1 and looks a little underrated here. Petersen should be favourite, but not to this extent.

With both Lowe and Petersen hitting seven 180s in their second round matches, there could be an opportunity in the Most 180s market. Lowe is a massive 7.0 6/1 to score the most 180s.

Chisnall will progress

Dave Chisnall 1.42/5 v Danny Noppert 3.412/5

Start time, 18:15

Noppert will really need to up his game here, having played poorly in his second round match in which he averaged just 80.56.

Chisnall has lost all three of his previous games against Noppert, which all took place in 2019, but is playing better this year. You can back Chisnall to win the match and score the most 180s at 4/5.

Ratajski has perfect record against Clemens

Gabriel Clemens 2.35/4 v Krzysztof Ratajski 1.664/6

Start time, 19:30

Clemens and Ratajski both beat quality opponents in the third round, whose finishing let them down. Of the two matches, it was Clemens who was involved in the most gruelling encounter, as he came through to beat Wright 4-3.

Ratajski should be fresher having beaten Whitlock 4-0 and he has won all six of his previous matches against Clemens, of which four came this year. It's not a huge price, but Ratajski is worth backing at 1.66 4/6 .

Cullen can run with MVG

Michael van Gerwen 1.152/13 v Joe Cullen 7.26/1

Start time, 20:45

If Van Gerwen continues to play at the level he has so far, then no one will beat him. Yet Cullen has some reason to be confident. He has won two of his last three games with Van Gerwen, beating him twice in the finals of European Tour events, with the most recent victory coming in October.