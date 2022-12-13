</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-croatia-the-best-opta-stats-based-bets-ranging-from-5-6-to-12-1-101222-200.html">Argentina v Croatia: The best Opta stats-based bets ranging from 5/6 to 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/Argentina-v-Croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-bet-builders-from-3-1-to-19-1-121222-204.html">Argentina v Croatia: Betfair's best Bet Builders from 3/1 to 19/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html">Argentina v Croatia: Messi can strike first blow in tense semi-final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-two-pronged-attack-at-southwell-131222-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Southwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-it-would-be-roude-not-to-back-mental-and-just-percy-131222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: It would be Roude not to back Mental and Just Percy at 26/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-palmer-to-claim-feature-and-walkers-sun-not-shining-anymore-131222-134.html">Daily Racing News: Palmer can claim Wolverhampton feature</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/adelaide-strikers-v-sydney-sixers-big-bash-tips-kerr-could-star-with-bat-and-ball-131222-194.html">Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Kerr could star with bat and ball</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sydney-thunder-v-melbourne-stars-big-bash-tips-stars-underrated-for-opener-121222-194.html">Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars big bash tips: Stars underrated for opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/big-bash-title-tips-sixers-steady-among-the-chaos-111222-194.html">Big Bash Title Tips: Sixers steady among the chaos</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Joe Biden now odds-on for 2024 Democrat nomination</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-2022-tips-and-preview-knappe-backed-at-125-1-with-big-hitters-set-to-relish-mont-choisy-131222-167.html">Mauritius Open: Knappe backed at 125/1 with big hitters set to relish Mont Choisy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-result-and-review-strydom-causes-a-shock-at-leopard-creek-121222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Strydom causes a shock at Leopard Creek</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/qbe-shootout-tips-english-and-kuchar-can-claim-fourth-win-051222-719.html">QBE Shootout Tips: English and Kuchar can claim fourth win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-071222-1063.html">NFL Week 14 tips: Raiders to let rip on broken Rams </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/english-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html">English Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/josh-warrington-v-luis-lopez-tips-back-the-leeds-warrior-to-overwhelm-el-venado-081222-746.html">Josh Warrington v Luis Lopez tips Back the Leeds Warrior to overwhelm El Venado</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/scottish-open-snooker--betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-151122-171.html">Scottish Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup Hub </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/">World Cup Live Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/">Glenn Hoddle's World Cup Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Hub </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/World Cup trophy and fireworks 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Glenn_Hoddle_Betfair_1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Glenn Hoddle's World Cup Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/abigail-davies/">Abigail Davies</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-13">13 December 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title", "name": "World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title", "description": "The PDC World Darts Championship gets underway this week and Abigail Davies thinks there are a number of Dutchmen worth backing", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-13T15:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-13T16:30:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/9b3f675db2edbf28659ee8d05877269a5c1ffa82.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PDC World Darts Championship gets underway this week and Abigail Davies thinks there are a number of Dutchmen worth backing MVG a fair favourite Luke Humphries to build on recent good form Floodgates to open for Michael Smith Danny Noppert a man to fear PDC World Darts ChampionshipThursday 15 December, 18:00Live on Sky Sports As ever, there is much anticipation and plenty of excitement as we prepare for another three weeks of life changing runs, shock defeats and high quality arrows. Of all the PDC events held this year, Michael van Gerwen has scooped a whopping 10, including the Premier League, World Matchplay, Grand Prix and most recently the Players Championship. The Green Machine also boasts the highest seasonal average and he will feel he's ready for a fourth world title, especially after having to withdraw before his third round match last year with Covid. The Dutchman is currently 5/2 to lift the trophy on January 3rd. Usual suspects MvG unsurprisingly comes into the tournament as the favourite having won more titles than anyone else on tour this year, world number one Gerwyn Price is second favourite at 6/1, he's averaged in excess of a ton in six of his last 7 games and despite an early exit from the Players Championship in Minehead last month, will feel his game is in very good shape. Cool Hand Luke Humphries, having won four titles on the Euro Tour this year has to be a contender. For me, he had a real breakthrough match at last year's World Championship. Of course we all already knew what he was capable of by that point but his performances under pressure, pinning crucial doubles when his back was against the wall, was something I sometimes questioned when he played on the big stage but in victory over Chris Dobey, he showed that he has the maturity, the board management and mindset to overcome such obstacles now. Cool Hand has reached the semi-finals of the last two major tournaments, losing out to Nathan Aspinall and MvG. He's in the same quarter as Michael Smith, Damon Heta, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen. If you fancy the world number five to come through, he's 7/2. At the ninth time of asking, having endured much heartbreak in major finals, Michael Smith finally clinched that big TV title that had evaded him and that he had craved for so long at the Grand Slam last month. Even prior to overcoming that hurdle, this had already been a phenomenal year for Bully Boy. He's now won six titles and is 4/1 to make the final for a second successive year. I think the majority of us darts fans felt relief when he finally pinned that winning double and sunk to his knees in Wolverhampton. The talk that he'd bottled previous finals was of course ludicrous, he often ran into inspired players who were almost unplayable at times, but now it feels he's ready to banish those demons altogether, freed from the shackles of a nametag that never suited him, he has what it takes to be a multiple major winner. Many, including myself, now firmly believe that that success will open the floodgates for the St Helen's man to go on and claim further accolades. Last year's World Championship finalist delivered some devastating displays before losing out to Peter Wright and he is 8/1 to go one better this time around. Three Women in the field for the first time There's a record 22 debutants in the field this year, and unlike in any other season, we will also have three women featuring at the Alexandra Palace, with the winner of the inaugural Women's Matchplay Fallon Sherrock joining the top two seeds from the Women's Series in Beau Greaves and Lisa Ashton. Josh Rock and Beau Greaves are two of the most exciting players in the world of darts right now. Both will be making their PDC World Championship bow this month and both have a chance of progressing. Greaves, who won a sensational 12 successive Women's Series titles in order to qualify for the tournament continues to pick up WDF titles at an equally staggering rate and has rightly been tipped to one day be a top player on the main PDC circuit. Her demeanour and mentality mean she will fear no-one. I do think Willie O'Connor is one of the toughest draws she could have possibly got in the opening round but the teenager is still capable of coming through. O'Connor's running average for 2022 is in excess of 92 and whilst I genuinely don't believe experience on this stage will count for much in this tie because of Beau's unflappable approach, only once has he lost his first round game, that was on debut back in 2018 - every year since he has managed to progress. Playing over this format against someone of The Magpie's calibre will of course be a new challenge and he is the more likely of the two to put in an average in the mid to high 90s on that stage right now, but even though this is unchartered territory for the 18-year-old, I still think she's great value at 15/8. Sherrock's inclusion has received much criticism and unfairly, she has faced a barrage of negativity over recent weeks. Whilst I do have question marks over whether her form this year warrants inclusion, some people would do well to remember that it's not her fault that she's been given a spot at the tournament. This year has seen the gap between Ashton, Sherrock, Greaves and the rest of the field start to shrink quite significantly and that is largely due to the success of the PDC Women's Series and the more frequent exposure to professional environments and getting to face stern competition regularly - would the game be looking this healthy without Sherrock's achievements? Almost definitely not. There is no shying away from the fact that The Queen of the Palace's form has dipped somewhat this year but she can take plenty of confidence from her performances at the Modus Super Series last week where she averaged in excess of 90 in multiple games - the first time she has averaged over 90 since the Women's Series weekend back in June. As for Ashton, her dominance on the women's series prior to Beau's arrival meant that her place was secure before the final weekend of events even got underway. Still looking for her first win on the Ally Pally stage, The Lancashire Rose certainly did herself justice against Joe Cullen at the Grand Slam last month, establishing a 3-1 lead before eventually being defeated. Losing all but one of her 18 matches in PDC majors, I fear that she will suffer the same fate this time around, coming up against a player enjoying one of his best seasons on the circuit in Ryan Meikle. The Ipswich man is 13/5 to claim a 3-1 win. Value upsets Given the standard across the board in darts right now, very few things can be deemed a gigantic surprise but with Gerwyn Price favourite to get through his quarter of the draw at 13/8, I think there is definitely value in looking at Danny Noppert and Alan Soutar's chances. Noppy is a different player since winning the UK Open at the start of the year and I would regard him a player that you'd definitely dread seeing in your quarter of the draw - if you don't, you're quite simply underestimating and underrating him. He's a very appealing 4/1 to progress from that quarter of the draw. As for the defending champion, not many people are talking about Snakebite's chances and I personally don't think he gets out of his quarter. The Scotsman is looking to become the fourth player to successfully defend the world title but I fancy a resurgent Nathan Aspinall at 8/1 to reach the semi-finals ahead of him.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/9b3f675db2edbf28659ee8d05877269a5c1ffa82.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Abigail Davies" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/9b3f675db2edbf28659ee8d05877269a5c1ffa82.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/9b3f675db2edbf28659ee8d05877269a5c1ffa82.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/9b3f675db2edbf28659ee8d05877269a5c1ffa82.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/9b3f675db2edbf28659ee8d05877269a5c1ffa82.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="MvG Darts"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">MvG is hoping to round off a special season with world title number four</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/winner/924.289628643" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Darts","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/darts\/pdc-world-championship\/10474272\/winner\/924.289628643","entry_title":"World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/winner/924.289628643">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Darts%20Championship%20Tournament%20Preview%3A%20MvG%20looks%20for%20fourth%20title&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html&text=World%20Darts%20Championship%20Tournament%20Preview%3A%20MvG%20looks%20for%20fourth%20title" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The PDC World Darts Championship gets underway this week and Abigail Davies thinks there are a number of Dutchmen worth backing</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Playing over this format against someone of The Magpie's calibre will of course be a new challenge and he is the more likely of the two to put in an average in the mid to high 90s on that stage right now, but even though this is unchartered territory for Greaves, I still think she's great value at 15/8."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>MVG a fair favourite</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Luke Humphries to build on recent good form</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Floodgates to open for Michael Smith</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Danny Noppert a man to fear </h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272?action=showOutrights">PDC World Darts Championship</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 15 December, 18:00</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports </strong></p><p>As ever, there is much anticipation and plenty of excitement as we prepare for another three weeks of life changing runs, shock defeats and high quality arrows.</p><p>Of all the PDC events held this year, <strong>Michael van Gerwen</strong> has scooped a whopping 10, including the Premier League, World Matchplay, Grand Prix and most recently the Players Championship. The Green Machine also boasts the highest seasonal average and he will feel he's ready for a fourth world title, especially after having to withdraw before his third round match last year with Covid. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/winner/924.289628643">The Dutchman is currently 5/2 to lift the trophy on January 3rd</a>.</p><h2>Usual suspects</h2><p></p><p>MvG unsurprisingly comes into the tournament as the favourite having won more titles than anyone else on tour this year, world number one <strong>Gerwyn Price</strong> is second favourite at 6/1, he's averaged in excess of a ton in six of his last 7 games and despite an early exit from the Players Championship in Minehead last month, will feel his game is in very good shape. <strong>Cool Hand Luke Humphries</strong>, having won four titles on the Euro Tour this year has to be a contender. For me, he had a real breakthrough match at last year's World Championship.</p><p>Of course we all already knew what he was capable of by that point but his performances under pressure, <strong>pinning crucial doubles</strong> when his back was against the wall, was something I sometimes questioned when he played on the big stage but in victory over Chris Dobey, he showed that he has the maturity, the board management and mindset to overcome such obstacles now.</p><p><img alt="LUKE HUMPHRIES GETTY NEW 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/1c829f2029fb11e449f74ff3ddcf1b472fb9b103.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Cool Hand</strong> has reached the semi-finals of the last two major tournaments, losing out to Nathan Aspinall and MvG.</p><p>He's in the same quarter as <strong>Michael Smith</strong>, Damon Heta, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/quarter-2-betting/924.337267537">If you fancy the world number five to come through, he's 7/2</a>.</p><p>At the ninth time of asking, having endured much heartbreak in major finals, Michael Smith finally clinched that big TV title that had evaded him and that he had craved for so long at the <strong>Grand Slam</strong> last month.</p><p>Even prior to overcoming that hurdle, this had already been a phenomenal year for Bully Boy. He's now won six titles <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/to-reach-the-final/924.337271482">and is 4/1 to make the final for a second successive year</a>.</p><p><img alt="Michael smith getty 3.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/504ed815ad170a47bad0e041386972795dc25e81.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>I think the majority of us darts fans felt relief when he finally pinned that winning double and sunk to his knees in Wolverhampton. The talk that he'd bottled previous finals was of course ludicrous, he often ran into inspired players who were almost unplayable at times, but now it feels <strong>he's ready to banish those demons altogether</strong>, freed from the shackles of a nametag that never suited him, he has what it takes to be a multiple major winner.</p><p>Many, including myself, now firmly believe that that success will open the floodgates for the St Helen's man to go on and claim further accolades. Last year's World Championship finalist delivered some devastating displays before losing out to <strong>Peter Wright</strong> and he is 8/1 to go one better this time around.</p><h2>Three Women in the field for the first time</h2><p></p><p>There's a record <strong>22 debutants in the field</strong> this year, and unlike in any other season, we will also have three women featuring at the Alexandra Palace, with the winner of the inaugural Women's Matchplay <strong>Fallon Sherrock</strong> joining the top two seeds from the Women's Series in Beau Greaves and Lisa Ashton.</p><p><strong>Josh Rock</strong> <strong>and Beau Greaves</strong> are two of the most exciting players in the world of darts right now. Both will be making their PDC World Championship bow this month and both have a chance of progressing.</p><p>Greaves, who won a sensational 12 successive Women's Series titles in order to qualify for the tournament continues to pick up WDF titles at an equally staggering rate and has rightly been tipped to one day be a top player on the main PDC circuit.</p><p>Her demeanour and mentality mean she will fear no-one. I do think <strong>Willie O'Connor</strong> is one of the toughest draws she could have possibly got in the opening round but the teenager is still capable of coming through.</p><p>O'Connor's running average for 2022 is in excess of 92 and whilst I genuinely don't believe experience on this stage will count for much in this tie because of <strong>Beau's unflappable approach</strong>, only once has he lost his first round game, that was on debut back in 2018 - every year since he has managed to progress.</p><p>Playing over this format against someone of The Magpie's calibre will of course be a new challenge and he is the more likely of the two to put in an average in the mid to high 90s on that stage right now, but even though this is unchartered territory for the 18-year-old, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/william-oconnor-v-beau-greaves/31939999">I still think she's great value at 15/8</a>.</p><p>Sherrock's inclusion has received much criticism and unfairly, she has faced a barrage of negativity over recent weeks. Whilst I do have question marks over whether her form this year warrants inclusion, some people would do well to remember that it's <strong>not her fault that she's been given a spot at the tournament.</strong></p><p><img alt="Fallon Sherrock Getty 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/a5daed89ee8edb94d64fe2e6cca3d7063c887e92.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>This year has seen the gap between Ashton, Sherrock, Greaves and the rest of the field start to shrink quite significantly and that is largely due to the <strong>success of the PDC Women's Series </strong>and the more frequent exposure to professional environments and getting to face stern competition regularly - would the game be looking this healthy without Sherrock's achievements? Almost definitely not.</p><p>There is no shying away from the fact that <strong>The Queen of the Palace's</strong> form has dipped somewhat this year but she can take plenty of confidence from her performances at the Modus Super Series last week where she averaged in excess of 90 in multiple games - the first time she has averaged over 90 since the Women's Series weekend back in June.</p><p>As for Ashton, her dominance on the women's series prior to Beau's arrival meant that her place was secure before the final weekend of events even got underway. Still looking for her first win on the Ally Pally stage, <strong>The Lancashire Rose</strong> certainly did herself justice against Joe Cullen at the Grand Slam last month, establishing a 3-1 lead before eventually being defeated.</p><p>Losing all but one of her 18 matches in PDC majors, I fear that she will suffer the same fate this time around, coming up against a player enjoying one of his best seasons on the circuit in <strong>Ryan Meikle</strong>. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/ryan-meikle-v-lisa-ashton/31939944">The Ipswich man is 13/5 to claim a 3-1 win</a>.</p><h2>Value upsets</h2><p></p><p><img alt="noppy darts.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/1ed087ff8aa2584475d48c57ca15a9d19c246851.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Given the standard across the board in darts right now, very few things can be deemed a gigantic surprise but with Gerwyn Price favourite to get through his quarter of the draw at 13/8, I think there is definitely value in looking at <strong>Danny Noppert</strong> and Alan Soutar's chances.</p><p>Noppy is a different player since winning the UK Open at the start of the year and I would regard him a player that you'd definitely dread seeing in your quarter of the draw - if you don't, you're quite simply underestimating and underrating him. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/quarter-1-betting/924.337267304">He's a very appealing 4/1 to progress from that quarter</a> of the draw.</p><p>As for the defending champion, not many people are talking about Snakebite's chances and I personally don't think he gets out of his quarter.</p><p>The Scotsman is looking to become the fourth player to successfully defend the world title but I fancy a resurgent <strong>Nathan Aspinall</strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/quarter-3-betting/924.337269554">at 8/1 to reach the semi-finals</a> ahead of him.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in cash when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/winner/924.289628643">Back Mvg to win the World Championship @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/quarter-2-betting/924.337267537">Back Humphries to come through his quarter @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/to-reach-the-final/924.337271482">Back Michael Smith to reach the final @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/quarter-1-betting/924.337267304">Back Noppert to come through his quarter @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/winner/924.289628643" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"UK Other Sports","category_label":"Darts","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/darts\/pdc-world-championship\/10474272\/winner\/924.289628643","entry_title":"World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/darts/pdc-world-championship/10474272/winner/924.289628643">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Darts%20Championship%20Tournament%20Preview%3A%20MvG%20looks%20for%20fourth%20title&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html&text=World%20Darts%20Championship%20Tournament%20Preview%3A%20MvG%20looks%20for%20fourth%20title" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/lisa ashton getty 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/lisa%20ashton%20getty%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/dimi vdb 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/dimi%20vdb%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-7-tips-both-quarters-to-feature-lots-of-180s-210722-1133.html">World Matchplay Quarter-Final Tips: Both matches to feature lots of 180s</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/652a969f5e52ed6bb4347ae74bf96aad19ebf0c1.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/652a969f5e52ed6bb4347ae74bf96aad19ebf0c1.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-6-tips-revenge-could-be-sweet-for-dimi-200722-1133.html">World Matchplay Day 6 Tips: Revenge could be sweet for Dimi</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/d793554cdaa6e8588e37aa68ae72aab9ffa3bbe3.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/d793554cdaa6e8588e37aa68ae72aab9ffa3bbe3.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-4-tips-rockstar-to-dump-out-favourite-180722-1133.html">World Matchplay Day 4 Tips: Rockstar to dump out favourite</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/19ccc2328f8f45ae48699069e86cb019a1c22324.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/19ccc2328f8f45ae48699069e86cb019a1c22324.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-5-tips-bully-boy-to-get-the-better-of-dvd-190722-1133.html">World Matchplay Day 5 Tips: Bully Boy to get the better of DVD</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/b37bccfe5af13534ee16e858001b952b6ca450eb.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/b37bccfe5af13534ee16e858001b952b6ca450eb.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">More Darts</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More UK Other Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/" class=" "> Boxing </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/" class=" "> Snooker </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/" class=" "> Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/uk-snooker-championship/" class=" "> UK Snooker Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" class=" "> World Snooker Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/" class="active "> Darts </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/wayne-mardle/" class=" "> Wayne Mardle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/" class=" "> Formula One </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/" class=" "> Other </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/" class=" "> Tour De France </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/" class=" "> UFC </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li> World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/", "name": "Other Sports" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/", "name": "Darts" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html", "name": "World Darts Championship Tournament Preview: MvG looks for fourth title" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fdarts%2Fworld-darts-championship-tournament-tips-mvg-looks-for-fourth-title-131222-1133.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/"><strong>Latest</strong> World Cup</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"77912f95bcc682cf","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>