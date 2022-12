MVG a fair favourite

As ever, there is much anticipation and plenty of excitement as we prepare for another three weeks of life changing runs, shock defeats and high quality arrows.

Of all the PDC events held this year, Michael van Gerwen has scooped a whopping 10, including the Premier League, World Matchplay, Grand Prix and most recently the Players Championship. The Green Machine also boasts the highest seasonal average and he will feel he's ready for a fourth world title, especially after having to withdraw before his third round match last year with Covid. The Dutchman is currently 5/2 to lift the trophy on January 3rd.

Usual suspects

MvG unsurprisingly comes into the tournament as the favourite having won more titles than anyone else on tour this year, world number one Gerwyn Price is second favourite at 6/1, he's averaged in excess of a ton in six of his last 7 games and despite an early exit from the Players Championship in Minehead last month, will feel his game is in very good shape. Cool Hand Luke Humphries, having won four titles on the Euro Tour this year has to be a contender. For me, he had a real breakthrough match at last year's World Championship.

Of course we all already knew what he was capable of by that point but his performances under pressure, pinning crucial doubles when his back was against the wall, was something I sometimes questioned when he played on the big stage but in victory over Chris Dobey, he showed that he has the maturity, the board management and mindset to overcome such obstacles now.

Cool Hand has reached the semi-finals of the last two major tournaments, losing out to Nathan Aspinall and MvG.

He's in the same quarter as Michael Smith, Damon Heta, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen. If you fancy the world number five to come through, he's 7/2.

At the ninth time of asking, having endured much heartbreak in major finals, Michael Smith finally clinched that big TV title that had evaded him and that he had craved for so long at the Grand Slam last month.

Even prior to overcoming that hurdle, this had already been a phenomenal year for Bully Boy. He's now won six titles and is 4/1 to make the final for a second successive year.

I think the majority of us darts fans felt relief when he finally pinned that winning double and sunk to his knees in Wolverhampton. The talk that he'd bottled previous finals was of course ludicrous, he often ran into inspired players who were almost unplayable at times, but now it feels he's ready to banish those demons altogether, freed from the shackles of a nametag that never suited him, he has what it takes to be a multiple major winner.

Many, including myself, now firmly believe that that success will open the floodgates for the St Helen's man to go on and claim further accolades. Last year's World Championship finalist delivered some devastating displays before losing out to Peter Wright and he is 8/1 to go one better this time around.

Three Women in the field for the first time

There's a record 22 debutants in the field this year, and unlike in any other season, we will also have three women featuring at the Alexandra Palace, with the winner of the inaugural Women's Matchplay Fallon Sherrock joining the top two seeds from the Women's Series in Beau Greaves and Lisa Ashton.

Josh Rock and Beau Greaves are two of the most exciting players in the world of darts right now. Both will be making their PDC World Championship bow this month and both have a chance of progressing.

Greaves, who won a sensational 12 successive Women's Series titles in order to qualify for the tournament continues to pick up WDF titles at an equally staggering rate and has rightly been tipped to one day be a top player on the main PDC circuit.

Her demeanour and mentality mean she will fear no-one. I do think Willie O'Connor is one of the toughest draws she could have possibly got in the opening round but the teenager is still capable of coming through.

O'Connor's running average for 2022 is in excess of 92 and whilst I genuinely don't believe experience on this stage will count for much in this tie because of Beau's unflappable approach, only once has he lost his first round game, that was on debut back in 2018 - every year since he has managed to progress.

Playing over this format against someone of The Magpie's calibre will of course be a new challenge and he is the more likely of the two to put in an average in the mid to high 90s on that stage right now, but even though this is unchartered territory for the 18-year-old, I still think she's great value at 15/8.

Sherrock's inclusion has received much criticism and unfairly, she has faced a barrage of negativity over recent weeks. Whilst I do have question marks over whether her form this year warrants inclusion, some people would do well to remember that it's not her fault that she's been given a spot at the tournament.

This year has seen the gap between Ashton, Sherrock, Greaves and the rest of the field start to shrink quite significantly and that is largely due to the success of the PDC Women's Series and the more frequent exposure to professional environments and getting to face stern competition regularly - would the game be looking this healthy without Sherrock's achievements? Almost definitely not.

There is no shying away from the fact that The Queen of the Palace's form has dipped somewhat this year but she can take plenty of confidence from her performances at the Modus Super Series last week where she averaged in excess of 90 in multiple games - the first time she has averaged over 90 since the Women's Series weekend back in June.

As for Ashton, her dominance on the women's series prior to Beau's arrival meant that her place was secure before the final weekend of events even got underway. Still looking for her first win on the Ally Pally stage, The Lancashire Rose certainly did herself justice against Joe Cullen at the Grand Slam last month, establishing a 3-1 lead before eventually being defeated.

Losing all but one of her 18 matches in PDC majors, I fear that she will suffer the same fate this time around, coming up against a player enjoying one of his best seasons on the circuit in Ryan Meikle. The Ipswich man is 13/5 to claim a 3-1 win.

Value upsets

Given the standard across the board in darts right now, very few things can be deemed a gigantic surprise but with Gerwyn Price favourite to get through his quarter of the draw at 13/8, I think there is definitely value in looking at Danny Noppert and Alan Soutar's chances.

Noppy is a different player since winning the UK Open at the start of the year and I would regard him a player that you'd definitely dread seeing in your quarter of the draw - if you don't, you're quite simply underestimating and underrating him. He's a very appealing 4/1 to progress from that quarter of the draw.

As for the defending champion, not many people are talking about Snakebite's chances and I personally don't think he gets out of his quarter.

The Scotsman is looking to become the fourth player to successfully defend the world title but I fancy a resurgent Nathan Aspinall at 8/1 to reach the semi-finals ahead of him.