The winner of match one will return to take on defending champion Peter Wright in the final game of the evening. Snakebite is currently 9/1 to retain the title.

Michael van Gerwen is favourite to go all the way at 5/2 with Grand Slam champion Michael Smith available at 15/2.

Robb looking to right wrongs of previous trips

Kicking us off at the Alexandra Palace this year is one of the best players in the world without a tour card right now, Ben Robb.

The New Zealander will be looking for his first World Championship win at the third time of asking when he takes on Mickey Mansell.

When competing at the Modus Super Series last week, a noticeable drop off in form when he switched from playing in the mornings to evenings, largely due to jetlag, got Robb questioning his throw and feeling slightly uncomfortable with it.

Over the weekend, he reviewed footage of his old games in order to tweak aspects of his throw. Hopefully the 34-year-old hasn't overthought things and will play to the standard we know he's capable of in match one.

Both are very good players and I expect this one to be a close encounter that goes long. For that reason, and knowing the regularity with which Robb is capable of hitting 180s, six or more to be hit in the match at 11/10 stands out.

Back 6 or more 180s between Mansell and Robb @ 2.1

Other Oceanic involvement

Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock are the two standout names from this part of the world but last year Raymond Smith was the name on everyone's lips. He and Ben Robb come into this having played some spectacular stuff at the Modus Super Series recently.

Smith is the more consistent of the two with Robb struggling a little towards the end of the week. However, The Guru saw off all competition in Portsmouth to scoop the £5,000 weekly prize, winning the final with an average just shy of a ton.

The Australian made an eye-catching run to the Last 16 of the World Championships last year. His section of the draw means I wouldn't back him to replicate that but at 11/10 I like his chances of getting through the first round on Sunday to set up a tie with Dirk van Duijvenbode.

I wouldn't back him in any 180 markets as he showed that 140s are his real strength in the scoring phase of the game. But expect a solid and consistent display in the opening round.

Snakebite's chances of defending title

Very few people are talking about Peter Wright as their favourite to defend the World Championship title that he so emphatically won 12 months ago.

His preparation has been rather stuttered in the build up to this year's tournament and I think everyone is struggling to predict the level we'll see from him in London.

He's never faced Ben Robb before but of the four times he's taken on Mickey Mansell, has won two, lost two. Defeated the last time they met on the Pro Tour back last year.

Before a dart has been thrown, I actually fancy Nathan Aspinall's chances of getting out of this quarter of the draw ahead of Snakebite.

Barry looking to build on last year's showing

Irish darts is in a very exciting place right now. Youngster Dylan Slevin impressed in a TV tournament last week, Ciaran Teehan is working to forge a path for himself in the senior game, Katy Sheldon and Robyn Byrne are also making strides in the women's game.

That's without mentioning the players who've actually qualified for this tournament.

Keane Barry is just 20 years of age himself and already has a wealth of experience in the senior game.

He got his first win on the Ally Pally stage last year before losing out in the second round to Jonny Clayton in one of the most breathtaking games of the entire tournament.

The ebbs and flows, the scoring, the three figure outshots, it was incredible from both players. At 4/5 I'm backing Barry to hit the most 180s and the highest checkout against Grant Sampson.