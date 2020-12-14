World Darts Championship Tips: West will face Wright in second round

PDC World Championships

Tuesday 15, December

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The PDC World Championship starts on Tuesday, with the defending champion Peter Wright back in action.

Wright will play his second round match at the end of the night. 'Snakebite' is the third favourite to win the World Championship at 7.413/2, behind Gerwyn Price at 7.06/1 and the favourite Michael van Gerwen at 3.613/5.

There's three matches to enjoy before Wright takes to the oche and we've got a tip for each of them.

West will go through to face Snakebite

Steve West 1.111/9 v Amit Gilitwala 8.615/2

Start time, 18:15

The winner of this one will face Wright in the second round later on Tuesday night and in all probability, will be exiting the tournament. West is expected to be that man. The world number 45 reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship earlier this year and has twice made the third round of the World Championship, in 2018 and 2019.

Gilitwala is the qualifier from the Indian Darts Federation and is not expected to provide much of a test for West, having made little impact when on the Development Tour and in his attempts to earn a full Tour Card.

This should be an easy night for West before the much more difficult challenge to come and you can back him to win 3-0 at 1.91 10/11 .

Adonis will show strength on big stage

Steve Beaton 1.3130/100 v Diogo Portela 4.1

Start time 19:10

The veteran Beaton made the last-16 of the World Championship a year ago. With Glen Durrant waiting for Beaton in the second round, he might struggle to match that, but he should certainly progress against Portela, who is the Brazilian representative in the tournament.

Portela has crashed out in the first round in each of the last three World Championships. Beaton enjoys the big stage and you can back him to win this match and score the most 180s at evens on the Sportsbook.

Young Irish talent has improved

Jeff Smith 1.9210/11 v Keane Barry 2.0421/20

Start time, 20:05

The 18-year old Barry has had a successful enough year on the Development Tour to win a full PDC tour card and qualify for this World Championship. A year ago the Irish teenager lost 3-0 to Vincent van der Voort in the first round, but his involvement at the recent Winter Series suggests that he's made forward strides, with Barry proving to be competitive in losses against top players such as Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith.