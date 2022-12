MvG still favourite to win the World Championship for a fourth time

Underrated Noppy to progress

Cullen and Heta to score heavily

World number one Gerwyn Price is currently the favourite to come through his section of the draw but if you like the chances of Danny Noppert, he is currently 7/2 to win his quarter. As for outright winners of this tournament, Michael Smith is currently second favourite to go one better than last year and lift the trophy at 6/1 with Michael van Gerwen the solid 9/4 favourite.

Noppy keeps getting better

Even since picking up his first major title back in March, Danny Noppert has been a player who more often than not, slips under the radar and is so very rarely talked about as a genuine contender to go all the way in big televised tournaments, but he should be.

He says the main reason for him continuing to improve this year is that he now plays with complete freedom. Since the birth of his first child, he no longer feels the pressure to perform because he has realised there is so much more to life.

He's picked up a title on the floor, lost in the semi-final of the World Matchplay and has reached the quarter-finals of a number of other significant events and is now a player we expect to see in the latter stages of tournaments.

The Dutchman faces another player who is capable of doing extraordinary things both on the dart board and away from the sport.

A firefighter and guidedog trainer, Alan Soutar is responsible for taking care of one of the three seeds to fall in the second round, getting over the line against Darryl Gurney with a superb 160 checkout - not the first time he has pinned a significant three figure outshot on the Ally Pally stage. Soutar is 4/7 to checkout 120+ in this game.

I'm also backing Noppert to win and hit the most 180s at 5/6.

Cullen to feel the heat

Joe Cullen came agonisingly close to treating us to a nine-darter before Christmas, going seven into it in the final leg of the match before getting over the line with an impressive 11 dart leg.

Damon Heta has put in some sublime performances on the floor and Euro Tour stages this year but a number of early exits often with bemusing performances in big tournaments was becoming an unwanted trend for the Australian.

Against two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis, he made sure there was to be no repeat of that fate on the biggest stage of all. A dominant and convincing display and a real confidence booster to see all aspects of his game come together in a match of such importance.

I expect this to be a really high quality contest and with The Rockstar hitting seven 180s in game one and The Heat hitting the second most maximums in Players Championship events this year, both to hit seven or more in a match I think will go long, looks a good bet to me at 4/5.