World Darts Championship resumes on Wednesday

Luke Littler's odds to win tournament have shortened to 10/1 11.00

A confident Bully Boy should breeze into round four

Chizzy to bring his Pro Tour form to the Ally Pally stage

The World Darts Championship resumes on Wednesday afternoon with some mouthwatering clashes and a number of tournament favourites in action.

Rob Cross was far from convincing in his opener but importantly got the job done and is now 16/117.00 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the second time in his career.

As for Luke Littler, he has taken the darting world by storm this year, already the PDC World Youth Champion, his odds have shortened to 10/111.00 to be victorious on 3 January.

Bully Boy to better Razma

The top quarter of the World Championship draw is growing more and more intriguing by the day. Chris Dobey posted the third highest average of the tournament so far in one of the most breathtaking displays to knock out Willie O'Connor on Friday, Ross Smith showed his scoring prowess against Niels Zonneveld and the world number one Michael Smith averaged a ton with some phenomenal finishing along the way, although that match does now feel like it took place about 18 months ago!

Next up for Smith is Madars Razma, the lowest seed in the draw. Mike de Decker was actually favourite to get the better of the double 19 loving Latvian in the second round but the Belgian squandered too many opportunities, opening the door for Razmatazz.

Razma's finishing was better than his opponent's throughout, he took out a stunning 106 in the final set but did have a little wobble and looked quite nervy gas he approached the finish line.

Whilst these two haven't played each other since 2021, Bully Boy has won both of their meetings and I can't see him having too many issues on Wednesday night.

I think the level of performance the St Helens man delivered in his opener was also significant, had he scraped through with a low 90s average, people would still have been questioning his form, now people are talking up his chances of retaining the title as opposed to how early he'll fall.

Smith hit five 180s and took out three ton plus checkouts in his opener and given that the third round is first to four sets, I'm backing Smith to throw 8+ 180s & have 2+ 100+ checkouts @ 7/42.75.

Back Smith to throw 8+ 180s & have 2+ 100+ checkouts @ 7/42.75 Bet now

Chizzy and Clemens to score for fun

Prior to the World Championship getting underway there was a lot of talk about how Dave Chisnall could be the player with the greatest chance of stopping Luke Humphries in this tournament. The two players are in the same quarter of the draw and of their five meetings in 2023, Chizzy has won four of them, all in finals.

Chisnall's form on the floor and Euro Tour has been incredible in 2023, he's said himself that he's playing some of the best darts of his career and despite him not producing that level on TV as frequently as he'd like, it feels like the Pro Tour version of Chizzy is surely going to arrive on the big stage very soon.

Having suffered early exits at the World Matchplay, Grand Prix, European Championship and Grand Slam, he was in danger of crashing out of the World Championship early this year too, he looked far from convincing against Cameron Menzies but thankfully for Chizzy, his Scottish opponent missed 27 darts at the outer ring during the contest.

Despite only averaging 91, Chizzy threw six 180s in his opener and has a very decent record against Clemens so I'm backing him to win his next match and throw 9+ 180s @ 11/82.38.